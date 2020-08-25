The Veteran's Journey, from Addiction to Recovery with Landmark Recovery on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery, "The Veteran's Journey, From Addiction to Recovery" , with host Zach Crouch, and guests Lieutenant Commander Bill Reynolds and Dr. Kevin Chapman. The episode played live on August 25th and can be heard on-demand at Landmark Recovery Radio.



Host Zach Crouch is joined by Lieutenant Commander Bill Reynolds and Dr. Kevin Chapman. Bill Reynolds, a 30-year Navy veteran and trained physician assistant, discusses what an opioid addiction may look like within the military and veteran communities. He also shares what he believes to be the best treatment plan to address client's unique challenges. Dr. Kevin Chapman, founder and director of the Kentucky Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders (KYCARDS), explains the power of emotions within an individual's recovery and how emotions can be difficult to regulate both during and after their treatment.



About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington, OK. Their sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with drug or alcohol recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit Landmark Recovery.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes over 500 unique and innovative radio programs that engage millions of listeners worldwide. Five diverse VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience.



Listen live at VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Health, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Influencers, and on our Apple and Android devices.

Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To learn how to become a host or sponsor on VoiceAmerica.com, call 1-855-877-4666.

VoiceAmerica | Become a Host | Advertise with us | About VoiceAmerica

CONTACT: Zach Crouch – Alicia.Borchardt@landmarkrecovery.com