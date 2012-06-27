The Vietnamese Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Vietnamese defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports.
The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
ICD Research's "The Vietnamese Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Vietnam
Vietnam is highly dependent on foreign suppliers to meet its demand for advanced military hardware. Limited domestic defense capabilities - along with factors such as strained relations with its neighboring nations, outdated military hardware and territorial disputes - compel Vietnam to procure defense equipment from foreign suppliers.
