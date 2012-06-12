Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Defense Industry.



The Vietnamese Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Vietnamese defense industry.



The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2011 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Vietnam is one of the world’s fastest-growing defense markets and is expected to spend US$16 billion on its armed forces during the forecast period. As a result of years of underfunding in the Vietnamese defense budget, the country’s armed forces are expected to undergo an extensive modernization program. This, coupled with economic recovery, is expected to increase Vietnam’s defense expenditure by 2016.



Vietnamese defense expenditure registered a CAGR of 12.25% during the review period and is estimated at US3 billion in 2012. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period to reach an estimated US$5 billion in 2016. Defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is expected to decrease from 2.2% in 2011 to 1.8% in 2016. Overall, the country is expected to spend an estimated US$18 billion on its armed forces during the forecast period, of which approximately US$6 billion will be allocated for capital expenditure.



- The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with its implications and impact on the Vietnamese defense industry.

- The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.

- The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances and strategic initiatives.

- The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Vietnam. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



