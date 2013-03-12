The View from a Rusty Train Car: New Novel by DeeJay Arens Depicts Powerful Struggle for True Love.

Bemidji, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- While most authors use their debut release to test the literary waters, DeeJay Arens is breaking new ground with a debut novel that is bold, beautiful and bucks the trend set by many new writers.



‘The View From a Rusty Train Car’ depicts the struggles to love the one you want and to find acceptance from your familydepict.



Synopsis:



“No one talks about what happens when you fall in love with the boy next door -- not when you’re the boy living beside the boy next door.”



Jared didn’t want to do it, but it had to be done. Someone had to sit before the government hearing to explain why a gay man was nothing to be vilified, nothing to be hated or feared... that he was just a man. That is what Jared Montgomery is determined to do. He does so by sharing his story – his and Luke’s story – in the hopes that perhaps even just one more person could understand.



Luke and Jared were battling the odds from the beginning. Growing up beside each other, being best friends, they soon learned that if they wanted to share each other’s company, it had to be done in secret, in the confines of the old train car behind the junkyard. There, they were free of the taunts and jibes, the ridicule and hatred... or were they?



Unable to embrace who he is, unable to deal with the tactics used by his family to ‘cure’ him, Luke forces himself into a traditional marriage that is doomed from the start. His true, self-denied love for Jared, and the hatred surrounding it, is killing him. The question is, can Jared get to him before it is too late?



As the author explains, his book will tug on the heartstrings of anyone with a soft spot for emotive fiction.



“People seem to appreciate the emotional story and the struggle of these characters as they try to find their way in the world,” says Arens.



Continuing, “While many books focus on the struggle for love, mine takes the concept to the next level by working up a paradox that leaves its characters fighting for their lives in an emotional, as well as, a physical sense.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“DeeJay Arens gives us a great debut novel. From beginning to end, everything the author expressed on the page came beautifully together to make a great read. It is not a light read, but it is an amazing story of lost love and new beginnings with a bit of a reality check thrown into the mix,” says Shirley Quinones, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, saying, “A coming of age and coming out story spanning decades, continents and emotions. Highly recommended for readers looking for a reality check. The sweet moments are contrasted well with overwhelming tragedy in very real moments that really hit home.”



‘The View From a Rusty Train Car’, published by Writers AMuse Me, is available now: http://amzn.to/Z7P1RC



More information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deejayarensauthor?ref=hl



About DeeJay Arens

DeeJay Arens resides in Bemidji, Minnesota. Besides writing, his creative outlets include theater and filmmaking as part owner of the production company Saarens Productions. They recently completed their first full-length feature film for which DeeJay wrote the screenplay. He is currently working on two new books.