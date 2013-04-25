The Villas at Northwood Creek: The Perfect Place to Settle

North Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The Villas at Northwood Creek is the perfect place to settle and raise a family. It is also the ideal place where one can take a break and relax after a long time of working. The community at The Villas in Northwood Creek is considered as the most ideal place where one can feel and have that ambience of a friendly neighborhood. Individuals can also feel the presence and be close to nature when they choose to live at the Villa.



Every person wants a safe and comfortable place to live with. A place where one can settle and raise his family. The Villas at Northwood Creek, aims to provide a place where the community is as close as a family, where residents can feel the presence of nature within its surroundings, and where individuals can have a safe place to live. The Villas at Northwood Creek is providing a place that offers the combination of privacy and entertainment.



The Villas at Northwood Creek are the single story Luxury patio homes consisting of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It also features vaulted and tray ceilings that have an extensive crown-molding. The villas are equipped with full size washer and dryer as well as a private patio and a sun room where occupants can relax. Moreover, it also features stainless-steel appliances, bathrooms, and kitchen with counter tops built with granite.



It is also equipped with amenities that can be used by the residents. The Villas at Northwood Creek has spacious clubhouse, stage for bands, karaoke, dance floor, and game room with card and billiard tables. Health conscious individuals can also take advantage of the swimming pool and complete tanning and fitness facility in the area. The area also boasts large fireplace made of stone that has a screen TV, Walking Trail, Security Gate and Guard Shack, and Outdoor and Landscaping Water Features.



The Villas at Northwood Creek is located in between Maumelle and North Little Rock in Arkansas. It is just 20 minutes away coming from Little Rock, which means that the residents are given both the opportunity to enjoy the city life and all kinds of entertainment that it has to offer.



For more information about The Villas at Northwood Creek, visit http://northwoodcreek.com.



About The Villas at Northwood Creek

The Villas at Northwood Creek is located in the heart of Maumelle Arkansas, strategically tucked away to provide you with a safe community atmosphere, perfect for raising a family or relaxing after a hard day. This unique community provides the perfect combination of entertainment and privacy that one would expect from a high-end luxury development.