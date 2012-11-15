The Vineyard Wine Bar Orlando: Bringing Opportunities of Tasting Food & Wine in Orlando

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- The Vineyard Wine Bar Orlando is bringing real opportunities of food and wine tasting, where residents of Orlando can be able to taste hundreds of varieties of wines and Chef’s special platters that could be any connoisseur’s delight. The upscale restaurants intends to offer amazing experiences of tasting wine in Orlando and also to meet and greet celebrity chefs who will prepare exceptional dishes that will suitably supplement different types of wines.



The new Orlando restaurant includes a wide variety of wines for tasting and features several culinary selections that could turn the wine tasting as a life-time experience for the people in Orlando. The Chefs of the restaurant prepare dishes that a number of award-winning restaurants and lounges have on their menu. The certified wine tasting experts of the restaurant offer guided tour to the different racks of wines, explaining the specialties of various wine types. The restaurant, in this manner, brings real opportunities to meet the wine tasting experts and celebrity chefs to the residents of Orlando.



TheVineyardWineBarOrlando.com maintains that their valued guests can participate in tasting wine in Orlando with the assistance of food and beverage experts who help choose the savory dishes that will go with the select wine types appropriately. Amidst live music, guests can enjoy flavor-full wines in their iconic lounge that has all amenities for a comfortable and luxurious wine tasting experience.



Every night the chefs and wine experts of the restaurant will make sure that it will be an eventful and memorable experience for the guests while serving them with numerous tasty and exciting options of foods and wines. Every night the chefs of the restaurants try to present something special that can bring a variety of dishes for the people to relish along with their favorite wine. The delicately presented food and beverages at the restaurants throughout the informative as well as relishing sessions of tasting wine in Orlando bring in-depth wine and culinary delight for the guests. The participants can enjoy the wine tasting under the guidance of certified wine sommeliers who are the specialists in beer, wine and cocktails.



If you want to have a wonderful evening tasting a wide variety of wines and amazing quality of foods, you can check the details about their forthcoming wine tasting session at their website http://thevineyardwinebarorlando.com.



Information for The Vineyard Wine Bar Orlando



Website: http://thevineyardwinebarorlando.com



The Vineyard Wine Bar Orlando invites all Orlando residents to enjoy the Finest Quality Wines in their Neighborhood at The Hidden Gem of Isleworth. They offer a sophisticated yet relaxed and intimate atmosphere where one can enjoy premium quality wines and the best of foods with friends. They also offer happy hours that can turn the wine and beer enjoying experience even more affordable and pleasurable. Enjoying wines in a cozy indoor or outdoor environment amidst live entertainment can be more fun and exciting for the residents of Orlando at this restaurant.



Should you have any question, or want to know more about their wine testing sessions, you can contact them at: Phone 407-909-9522 OR EMAIL pr@thevineyardwinebarorlando.com