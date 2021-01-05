"The Virtual World Is Essential to the Survival of Small Business" Jeff Spenard, CEO of Voiceamerica.com Featured Guest

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2021 -- This coming week's show which will air LIVE on Wednesday, 12/23 at 10:00 am PST



In January of 2020 had you been a stockholder in a company known as Zoom, today you would be smiling ear to ear because the Stock Price has gone from 73.06 to a peak in October of $559 per share. Jeff Spenard, CEO/Founder of Voiceamerica.com will be my guest and we will be talking about (2) of his newest visions for his 21 year old IP Radio/TV Network that will IMPACT the Small Business Community Worldwide! The days of antiquated communications and marketing tools and mechanisms have now been piled high on the trash heap of the COVID19 Shut Down. It is ESSENTIAL for ALL Small Businesses to retool their thinking and their application of their marketing and communications platforms, especially with the ultimate goal now becoming of paramount importance which is EXPANSION OF CUSTOMER REACH. Elevate Your Brand and Expand Your Reach! Jeff and I will explore "How To" enter the IP World to Vault Your Business to greater exposure, resultant identity and robust profitability in 2021!



You are invited to contact Mr. Helring at (877) 3NOWBUZ or email him at info@bizznessbuzz.com. Show Host Website: bizznessbuzz.com



About BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch

BizZness BuzZ is the LIVE IP Radio segment of the focus, while BizZne$$ Watch is the Outreach element where Mr. Helring will be seeking to interview Small Businesses at their locations to hear what they have to say. Professional MP4's will be produced to assist these businesses in "Elevating Their Brand and Expanding Their Reach". This will also include personal appearances/red carpets, speaking engagements and interview opportunities on other IP Radio Shows, TV and Cable. Mr. Helring has a "Renaissance" background in the Small Business Community and currently owns his own Small Business www.ocallure.com, which makes him one who knows his subject matter first hand. The show has been airing since it's premiere on August 5th The primary focus during the COVID19 Shut Down of Small Businesses in America are to identify those problematic and impacted market sector/industry specified arena's of the Small Business Community that are seeking Experts, Resources and the Opportunity to VOICE out their Truth, Facts and Reality that they are now facing and contending with every day that passes. Small Business is under siege and suffering from being marginalized by the current unrest and lack of advocacy representation by both political and media resources. Mr. Helring is committed to the mission of Small Business not just Surviving but eventually Thriving once again.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes over 900 unique and innovative radio programs that engage millions of listeners worldwide. Five diverse VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience. Listen live at VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Health, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Influencers, and on our Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network and VoiceAmerica TV are radio and TV divisions of World Talk Radio, LLC, an independent and privately-owned digital entertainment media company.



