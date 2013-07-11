The Vision Beauty Academy Announces Partnership with Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- The Vision Beauty Academy is pleased to announce a partnership with the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy in Ambler, PA. Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy is now enrolling students into The Vision Beauty Academy’s Ambler campus. With the new beauty program, students from all over the Philadelphia area interested in earning a career in the cosmetology industry can gain new skills in hair cutting, coloring, and styling. The beauty training program will also teach students the latest makeup techniques that will turn each new client into a superstar.



People who think their dreams of one day working in, or owning their own hair salon should think again. The Toni & Guy beauty academy offers educational excellence, consistent quality, a commitment to quality and exceptional customer service. All of these four main core ideas will be practiced and preached during each training course. By using the latest advancements in cosmetology, the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy has established itself as Philadelphia’s leading educational beauty program. The goal of the academy is to constantly raise the bar, year by year, and with the help of bright new students, they will be an established name in the future.



From the educational courses to the products they use in class, the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy strives to bring the highest quality in every part of their beauty school to students from and around the Philadelphia area. While attending the program, students will dedicate themselves to values consisting of strong ethics and hard work. By keeping these values, they will enjoy a long career in hairdressing. People can now schedule a tour of the academy online.



About The Vision Beauty Academy

The Vision Beauty Academy provides four campuses throughout the state of Pennsylvania, including Allentown, Ambler, Philadelphia and Stroudsburg. Each campus offers programs where people can be trained in cosmetology and esthetics, or can further their education by learning how to become a cosmetology instructor or nail technician. At each Pennsylvania campus, beauty professionals work hard to achieve their vision of having a successful career. The curriculum in each program provided by The Vision Beauty Academy provides extensive instruction by professionals in the industry who teach up-to-date techniques and styles. Education and nurture is combined at each campus, so a student’s creativity can flourish. Each Vision Academy Beauty School is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission Career Arts & Sciences, Inc.



To learn more information about the academy, please visit http://www.thevisionacademy.edu/.