The Vision Beauty Academy Announces Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy Now Enrolling in Philadelphia Campus

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- The Vision Beauty Academy is pleased to announce that the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy is now enrolling students to their Philadelphia location. Serving students throughout Philadelphia and surrounding areas, the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy creates the brightest new stars in the cosmetology industry. Through an extensive beauty school training program, students will learn new and exciting skills including hair cutting, coloring and styling. Once graduating from the beauty training program, graduates will be able to utilize the skills learned to grow in a field they have grown to love.



Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy focuses on a group of four core principles that have made them one of the most successful beauty schools in the country. Students that attend the beauty school in Philadelphia will gain an excellent education. By having students working with the latest tools, receiving motivational instruction from experts, and gaining industry-related hands-on experience, the Philadelphia beauty academy constantly raises the bar each year. Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy is dedicated to bringing out the creative potential in each student enrolled in the program.



People, who think they need a positive change in their life, hoping to put their creativity and aspirations of being a hairdresser one day in motion, can enroll in the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy for the next semester. Potential students can feel free to schedule a tour of the academy as well. Gaining employment in the beauty industry is just one step away. The Philadelphia location is convenient for people living in the Tri-State area.



About The Vision Beauty Academy

The Vision Beauty Academy provides four campuses throughout the state of Pennsylvania, including Allentown, Ambler, Philadelphia and Stroudsburg. Each campus offers programs where people can be trained in cosmetology and esthetics, or can further their education by learning how to become a cosmetology instructor or nail technician. At each Pennsylvania campus, beauty professionals work hard to achieve their vision of having a successful career. The curriculum in each program provided by The Vision Beauty Academy provides extensive instruction by professionals in the industry who teach up-to-date techniques and styles. Education and nurture is combined at each campus, so a student’s creativity can flourish. Each Vision Academy Beauty School is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission Career Arts & Sciences, Inc.



To learn more information about the academy, please visit http://www.thevisionacademy.edu/.