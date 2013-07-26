The Vision Beauty Academy Now Assisting Students with Finding Job After Graduation

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The Vision Beauty Academy, a cosmetology school in Philadelphia is pleased to announce they are now assisting their graduating students with finding entry-level jobs in their respected career paths. Practicing, studying, and gaining first-hand experience while in school can be stressful enough. But when graduation day comes, people without professional contacts can be left out in the cold waiting weeks, months, and sometimes years to find a job in their field. The best beauty school graduates understand how fierce competition is in the beauty industry, which is why they chose The Vision Academy to link them to the best professional networking contacts in the industry.



The beauty school instructors at The Vision Beauty Academy understand how difficult it is to find the right job after graduating. That is why they will help students develop networking skills all throughout the semester. This will help them get in touch with salon owners who are looking for fresh talent for their business. By having professional contacts, and months of hands-on experience while attending the beauty school students will be in good shape after they graduate.



One of the benefits of attending The Vision Beauty Academy is that local salon owners and representatives from the leading hair care brands turn to the school to meet the talented and well trained cosmetology students. The Vision Academy keeps a competitive edge by giving their students the contacts they need to be successful in the future.



About The Vision Beauty Academy

The Vision Beauty Academy provides four campuses throughout the state of Pennsylvania, including Allentown, Ambler, Philadelphia and Stroudsburg. Each campus offers programs where people can be trained in cosmetology, or can further their education by learning how to become a cosmetology instructor. At each Pennsylvania campus, work hard to achieve their vision of having a successful career. The curriculum in each program provided by The Vision Beauty Academy provides extensive instruction by professionals in the industry who teach up-to-date techniques and styles. Education and nurture is combined at each campus, so a student’s creativity can flourish. Each Vision Academy Beauty School is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission Career Arts & Sciences, Inc.



