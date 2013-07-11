The Vision Beauty Academy Now Enrolling Students Into Their First Toni & Guy Hairdressing Class in Stroudsburg, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- The Vision Beauty Academy is pleased to announce that they are now enrolling students into their first Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy Class at their campus in Stroudsburg, PA. People living in and around the Stroudsburg, PA area will finally be able to turn their dreams of becoming the next top hairstylist into a reality by enrolling in the new program.



People learning how to become successful in the hairdressing and beauty industry will learn first-hand what it takes to make the dream come true. Within 350 to 400 magical hours, the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy will provide step-by-step instructions on how to cut, color, and style hair properly according to the latest trends. The instructors use the latest technological advancements while teaching including videos, instructor demonstrations, illustrations, textbook examples, and mannequin training. Students will become fully prepared to enter the hairdressing world, taking the industry by storm.



Educational excellence is one of the main priorities of the hairdressing academy. Throughout the years, the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy has become a leader in the beauty training industry, constantly raising the bar of expectations from their students. Students will learn new values that they can carry on with them years after they graduate, including strong ethics and hard work. In the past, graduates from Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy have represented a commitment to quality, which is second to none in the industry. And now, Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy is ready to welcome a new class of hairdressing students into their family. People are welcome to book a tour online and see what they will be getting themselves into.



About The Vision Beauty Academy

The Vision Beauty Academy provides four campuses throughout the state of Pennsylvania, including Allentown, Ambler, Philadelphia and Stroudsburg. Each campus offers programs where people can be trained in cosmetology and esthetics, or can further their education by learning how to become a cosmetology instructor or nail technician. At each Pennsylvania campus, beauty professionals work hard to achieve their vision of having a successful career. The curriculum in each program provided by The Vision Beauty Academy provides extensive instruction by professionals in the industry who teach up-to-date techniques and styles. Education and nurture is combined at each campus, so a student’s creativity can flourish. Each Vision Academy Beauty School is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission Career Arts & Sciences, Inc.



