The Visionary: Windows of Heaven - Mirrors of Hell; Compelling Novel Speaks to the Soul, Proving Hope Always Prevails over Evil

Elrose, Saskatchewan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- While everybody has experienced the power of dreams, few are able to capture their power and potential as well as Canadian author, M.A. Heart. In her latest novel, the true passion of the human spirit is fused with the influence of dreams to produce a narrative everybody can learn from.



‘The Visionary: Windows of Heaven - Mirrors of Hell’ is more than just a novel; it’s a unique melding of fiction and reality.



Synopsis:



A man with visions and who loves the earth utilizes his talents to recreate some of the beauty that he once had in a faraway land. He strives to live by what his godmother—his mother’s cousin—calls the wisdom of the heart. With hope of his one childhood vision all but lost, he succeeds in manifesting his love of the earth in the resort lands of California.



Many people look to him for his leadership abilities. Without the love of his departed father, he tries to bring about familial unity even though he must leave his homeland to do so.



The darkness of his past ancestry continues to haunt and discourage his hope of understanding the beautiful vision of his childhood, shared and painted by the artistry of his young sister.



Many dark and deceitful secrets must be recovered and dealt with before the return of a beautiful Dreamwalker who is destined to help him regain the true wisdom of the heart in all its glory.



As the author explains, her book engages an important timeline.



“Although told as fiction, there are characters whose presence within the story show how many abusive situations are brought to light and beneficial changes were made. It tells of the sometimes hidden facts of ordinary lives that help us to understand how changes were engaged by people who followed their visions and dreams. In so doing, they trigger other lives that are in positions of power to bring about the necessary changes that give us hope and courage to prevent evil, hatred, killing and the manipulations that are an abuse of power,” says Heart.



Continuing, “When powerful people are made to face their own iniquities...those beneficial changes can come forward. Sometimes our visions seem to have no reality, and we can only accept their benefits...visions, artistic talents of men and women in positions of power. This is the hope of humanity. This is a story that speaks to one's soul. Every memory dark and light, has a place in the outworking of the kind of love that truly heals.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, Fred Sanders commented, “I happened to be the Publishing Consultant of this author, an extraordinary writer. Good Book, check it out.”



With the book’s popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Visionary: Windows of Heaven - Mirrors of Hell’, published by Trafford Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/1dmEXQh



Excerpt:



When a Visionary with a violent warlike past ancestry meets a beautiful Dreamwalker, all hell breaks loose. The lost factions of human dignity forge the pathways for both good and evil. Choices made contribute, blending together the characters who lived in our human history. They often contribute to the recovery stories that are left untold until brought forth in a fictional accounting. Fiction provides this avenue for another look at just what could have happened during the course of one’s life, affecting many thereafter. We are all the Soldiers, the Sailors, and the Villains, the lovers and the lost. We are all Visionaries, Dreamwalkers and Prophets. Within the scope of human recovery is part of the uniting of Spirit and Will to allow Soul to remember and heal. Thus leading us once more to a greater understanding of the quest for Peace and the uniting of The Divine Beloved.



About the Author: M. A. Heart

The writer began writing poetry and songs in her youth. Later studies included holistic sciences, body mind, and spirit interests. Fictional stories usually include at least one of her poems that fit the story. Names that have contributed to human progress for good or ill are part of the human drama.