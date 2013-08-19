The Voice of Experience: Ground-Breaking Book Helps Readers Navigate the Arduous Task of Providing Health Care for Aged Loved Ones.

Baldwin, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- While it’s a predictable part of life, millions of Americans still struggle to provide health care for themselves and their aged loved ones. Often feeling overwhelmed and under-informed on how to deal with their relative’s specific needs, many family members either give up or rush and make an unwise decision.



While there’s an abundance of books already on the market to assist those looking for health care, this new release from Dr. Samuel Brody and Dr. Jane K. Brody is the first to educate readers from the unique perspective of personal experiences and real-life examples.



‘The Voice of Experience: Stories About Health Care and the Elderly’ is as close to a dialogue as any book can get; a voice of wisdom and comfort for those struggling to plot a course through the bewildering health care landscape.



Synopsis:



Sam and Jane Brody share their professional and personal experiences with health care and the elderly in a warm, honest, and compassionate manner. Written in a conversational tone, the book is easily accessible to patients and families while also useful for health care providers and educators. The first four sections presents issues related to accurately assessing the elderly and their situations, improving safety, enhancing the quality of life, and making better decisions about health care. The complexities of family dynamics, the desire to remain independent, the fear of making the wrong decision, advanced directives, and increasing frailty with age are discussed. The final section has chapters on futile care and ethical aspects of decision making. The book ends with a prayer for healing.



Each chapter is focused around a statement made by a patient, family member, or health care provider such as: “I want everything done,” “She should live another 20 years,” “This is my first hospice patient,” and presents at least one case study to illustrate issues and guide the discussion.



There are sure to be several stories with which everyone can identify. We hope these stories spark dialogue about how to provide the best health care for people as they age.



As one of the authors explains, there’s a vital demand for a book that replaces stuffy medical jargon with relatable, personal experience.



“We’re talking directly to each reader, as if we’re sitting with them. We’ve got decades of combined experience caring for the elderly and this book allows us to share all we have learned with those who need the information. Finding health care for a loved one is one of the most difficult tasks anyone can accept and accomplish. We hope our expertise makes it a little easier,” says Dr. Jane K. Brody.



To date, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented, "I really liked this book. It made me laugh and it made me cry. They described so many of the situations I have been dealing with as Mom and Dad entered their 80's. There is very good advice in here. Mostly, it reassured me that we all have the same troubles.”



Another was equally as impressed, adding, "A very erudite and accessible book on geriatric medicine. It covers all the major areas of interest and allows the lay reader to come to grips with the key aspects of geriatrics. The sections on the quality of life, as well as health care decisions are excellent. I would highly recommend this book to anyone who is a patient or to the spouse or relative of such a patient.”



Older adults and people who have elderly loved ones are confronting or will soon be facing the issues discussed in this book. They will greatly benefit from purchasing and reading the book as soon as possible.



‘The Voice of Experience: Stories About Health Care and the Elderly’ is available now: http://amzn.to/16RMOkx



About Dr. Samuel Brody

Dr. Samuel Brody graduated from medical school and trained in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University. He is board certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology, and geriatric medicine. He has been a practicing physician for over 35 years and is currently a clinical assistant professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He has been recognized as a “Top Doctor” in the fields of geriatric and internal medicine in New York City.



About Dr. Jane K. Brody

Dr. Jane K. Brody is a psychiatric nurse clinician with 40 years of experience in medical/surgical and psychiatric nursing. She is a nurse educator and was awarded the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. She has lectured across Long Island, New York, on the topic of keeping emotionally fit as we age.