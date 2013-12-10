The Voices in My Head: Compelling New Novel Fuses Sudden Evil with One Man's Struggle to Keep Grip on Reality

North Augusta, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- While everyone’s conscience often speaks words of truth, few have voices in their head that drive them to turn their neighborhood upside down. Sean Bowers is the unfortunately victim of these voices in a powerful and hard-hitting new novel by Jerry Don Nicholes Sr.



‘The Voices in My Head’ is part psychological thriller and part adventure to the edges of reality. Either way, those reading it are guaranteed to need only the edges of their seats.



Synopsis:



Sean Bowers is haunted by the voices in his head. He struggles to keep a grip on reality, but the voices threaten his sanity. They also challenge the law, pressuring Sean to do terrible, evil things he can't even consider. The voices continue, and he eventually loses the fight against them, giving in to their demands. As he is propelled into a world of murder and crime, his actions feel beyond his control-and yet, at the same time, he feels justified. The horrible occurrences that surround Sean soon cast a shadow on his small neighborhood.



The townspeople want justice. Even his family finds it impossible to be on his side, turning against Sean with disastrous consequences. As the voices continue, secrets come to light that make it clear Sean's troubles are not merely madness, but something much darker. With this new knowledge and the help of his remaining loved ones, will Sean return to a semblance of sanity-or will he allow the voices inside to permanently alter his fate?



As the author explains, he worked diligently to produce a narrative that boasts vivid realism.



“My over-riding goal was to allow readers to literally see through the eyes of my characters and feel their moments of happiness or depths of despair. Of course, it’s also vital to leave them on a cliffhanger – wanting more and chomping at the bit for your next release,” says Nicholes.



Continuing, “While readers are unlikely to have experienced the same delusions and voices as Bowers, I hope my engrossing words will at least allow them to escape reality for a brief moment and live life from this perspective. It certainly offers a thought-provoking examination of what reality really is.”



Due to the success of his first novel, Nicholes has recently announced that he has an entire series in the works.



“Book two is complete and currently awaiting editing. I’ve also got the rest of the series on the drawing board and I can’t wait to share it with fans. There’s a lot more to come from Bowers!” he adds.



With the novel’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Voices in My Head’, published by iUniverse, is available now: http://amzn.to/IHNyjn.



About Jerry Don Nicholes Sr.

When he isn't writing or telling stories, Jerry Don Nicholes Sr. enjoys spending time with his family, cooking outdoors, and playing games with his grandchildren. He currently lives in South Carolina.