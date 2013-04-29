The Voice's Shawna P on Team Shakira Ready for the KnockOut Round

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- The Voice’s Shawna P brings her talents to the stage during the Season 4 Knockout Round where the coaches will trim their teams in half, bringing the total number of remaining contestants to 16. The Knockout Round Part 1 and 2 air Monday April 29, 2013 and Tuesday April 30, 2013 at 8pm eastern standard time respectively.



Shawna P chose to be on Team Shakira after getting interest from both Shakira and Adam Levine with her rendition of “She Talks To Angels” during the blind audition. The blind audition is the first round where the judges select members to join their team based upon only hearing the contestant sing. “The blind audition was the most incredible experience of my career. I’m so excited to work with Shakira” says Shawna P. Watch the video performance or download Shawna P’s cover of “She Talks To Angels” on iTunes.



During the battle round, Shawna P competed against teammate Brandon Rousch as they sang “Piece Of My Heart” together. Shawna P was chosen by Shakira as the winner of the round, moving on to compete in the Knockout Round. Watch the Video or download “Piece Of My Heart” on iTunes.



About Shawna P

Shawna P calls her blended style "Earthfunk," a mix of funk, rock and country. At 45 years old and from Orange Beach, Alabama, she has performed with Charlie Daniels and Michael McDonald and was a member of the Nashville based MuzikMafia which launched the careers of Gretchen Wilson and Big & Rich. To learn more about Shawna P, visit her website at http://www.shawnap.com



About The Voice

"The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's fourth season. Celebrity music coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton return along with new coaches, Usher and Shakira, while Carson Daly continues to serve as host and Christina Milian as social media correspondent.The show's innovative format features four stages of competition: The first begins with the blind auditions, then the battle rounds, the knockouts and finally, the live performance shows. Ratings for the show as of April 2013 ranked the show #1 on Primetime television.



