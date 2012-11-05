The VOX Mobile VOIP App to Be Available to More Than One Billion Devices via the Samsung App Store

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Pervasip Corp.’s (OTCQB: PVSP) VoX Mobile VoIP calling application is now available on the Samsung app store for Android devices, which are projected to exceed one billion in service in a short period of time. Users of Samsung devices are now able to download the VoX “Pay and Go” subscription-free calling plan, or other VoX calling plans directly to their Samsung devices.



The subscription-free VoX plan called “Pay and Go” can be topped up with amounts as little as one dollar and enables calling anywhere in the world without paying a recurring monthly fee.



VoX's Chief Information Officer, Mark Richards, noted, "We are highly encouraged by the increased conversions brought to us by our newly-launched Pay and Go plan, so we decided to broaden the reach of our app by making it available on Samsungapps.com. We note that the Samsung store is ranked in the top 5,000 sites in the world and the app store icon is now installed on every Samsung smartphone and tablet that is shipped globally.”



“We believe that if more people see our app, more people will use it,” continued Richards. “We are very pleased that we are one of only a very few mobile VoIP apps that have been accepted in the Samsung App Store.”



One in five smart phones sold in the U.S. is from the Samsung Galaxy series. Samsung has sold over 50 million Galaxy SI and SII phones and has sold over 20 million Galaxy SIII phones in the first 100 days since its launch. The VoX app went through rigorous device testing by Samsung and the VoX app is approved to run on 71 Samsung devices, including all popular smart phones and tablets, and was made available to over 50 countries.



A VoX user can subscribe entirely on the phone or tablet and choose a U.S. phone number without leaving the interface, which makes the sign-up process more elegant than many competitors. The mobile VoIP paid plans are a low cost of entry for a high quality and reliable mobile VoIP service offering. New subscribers can download the app for a free 60 minute trial and make calls to any country on the unlimited calling list or sign up for the Pay and Go plan for as little as a dollar, literally a “pay as you go” plan with no monthly subscription fees.



The VoX Mobile VoIP Android App can be viewed or downloaded from Google Play.



VoX Communications delivers VoIP and video telephone service anywhere in the world that has a stable broadband connection. It recently entered the mobile VoIP services and applications arena so that its VoIP can utilize any 3G/4G or WiFi connection. VoX differentiates itself through a unique combination of high quality voice services, flexible back-office capabilities and automated provisioning systems that enable a quick turn-up for app users who are looking for a second mobile phone line or low-cost international calling, without using any voice-plan minutes from their mobile phone carrier. It offers a feature-rich, low-cost, high-quality alternative to traditional wireless phone services.



