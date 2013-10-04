The W Hollywood Is Putting on the Ultimate Halloween Party in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The W Hollywood turns into a hotel-wide haunted house, with the Station Hollywood and the Living Room playing everything from hip-hop and house to top 40. The all-night Halloween party also has a VIP option. (Skimpy) costumes are encouraged. Thursday, October 31st 2013 from 9pm to 2am at the W Hollywood Hotel located at 6250 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood (310-749-9029).



Saturday, October 26 and Thursday, October 31 – The W Hollywood is putting on the ultimate Halloween party and everyone is invited. Join us - we dare you - where a mysterious underground universe lingers...Transport to a place where dancing ensues in public spaces. Doors 9pm-2am



W Hollywood turns into a hotel-wide haunted house, with the Station Hollywood and the Living Room playing everything from hip-hop and house to top 40. Put on your most creative costume and head into Hollywood to party all night. (Skimpy) costumes are encouraged. Advance discounted tickets available at www.whollywoodhalloween2013-jb.eventbrite.com (10/26) and www.whollywoodfright2013-jb.eventbrite.com (10/31).



Limited discounted presale tickets available and price increases soon, so act fast! For more information, visit JBPevents.com or call (310) 749-9029. W Hollywood is located at 6250 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, CA.



W Hollywood Halloween Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MO3VEoX8WlQ



About W Hollywood

The W is one of the hottest new locales in the heart of Hollywood. In the W, every guest gets their moment on the red carpet, strut down the catwalk or time in the spotlight. The mix of classic chic with modern glitz and glamour makes the W the perfect nightlife location.