The W14 Hotel Comes Up with Attractive Winter Deals

London, West Kensington -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The W14 Hotel is in high Christmas & New Year spirits. The bed and breakfast is offering exciting deals this holiday season to travellers in London.



One of the executives at the hotel said, "December is certainly the month to be in London, especially when Christmas and New Year are around. We decided to come up with exciting deals this winter that will prove to be even more money saving for our guests. From offering free Wi-Fi connectivity to unlimited breakfast, we are making sure that you get the most comfortable stay at The W14 Hotel".



The W14 Hotel is also offering a discount of 10% on directly booking an accommodation from the website. Moreover, there is no pre-payment or booking fee, which means even more savings this winter. To avail 10% discount, customers have to use the promo code WH10.



"We give the best price guarantee, when you book an accommodation from our website. The staff at The W14 Hotel ensures that guests get the comfortable and affordable stay, which further makes their vacation in London memorable," further added the executive.



The W14 offers accommodation options starting from £9. The hotel has 4 & 6 bedroom dormitories, double bed rooms, twin rooms, triple rooms, and quad rooms, which are ideal for singles and those travelling with the family. There are separate 4-6 bed female dormitory rooms, which is another key highlight of the hotel.



About The W14 Hotel

The W14 Hotel is an ideal bed & breakfast that meets the requirements of individuals, business travellers, and families in London. Known for its affordable pricing, comfortable accommodation, and courteous staff, the hotel also has a lounge & bar and restaurant to provide additional comfort to its guests. When you are in search for cheap hotels near Westfield Shopping Centre, The W14 Hotel is a recommended option. Click here for more details.



Contact Details



The W14 Hotel

Kensington London

16-22 Gunterstone Road

West Kensington

London

W14 9BX

Reservations@TheW14Hotel.co.uk

+44 207 602 6600

+44 207 602 1021

http://www.thew14hotel.co.uk/