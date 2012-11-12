The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Former Employee Notice: Lawsuit over Overtime Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- A California-based former employee of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) filed a lawsuit in California State Court against The Walt Disney Company over alleged violations of California labor codes.



Those who are California based former employee of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated California labor codes as they allegedly failed to pay for overtime and business expenses.



The Walt Disney Company reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $36.14 billion for the 12 months period that ended on October 3, 2009 to over $42.27 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 29, 2012, and that its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from over $3.3 billion to over $5.68 billion.



Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) grew from as low as $15.83 per share in March 2009 to as high as $52.97 per share in October 2012.



