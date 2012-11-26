The Walter D. Palmer Leadership Learning Partners Charter School and TeamLogic IT Team Up to Provide New Computer Labs for Student Learning

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- TeamLogic IT, providing managed IT services in Philadelphia, is very proud to be providing comprehensive IT services to the Walter D. Palmer Leadership Learning Partners Charter School. This accredited model charter school in urban Philadelphia provides innovative education through interactive, hands-on Leadership Skill Development integrated with child-centered academic instructional strategies, coupled with supportive teacher, parent and community partnerships for grades Pre-K-12. It is truly a privilege for them to be able to be part of their exemplary educational mission.



TeamLogic IT, IT consultants of Philadelphia, is passionate about providing technology to educational institutions to benefit student learning. Technology is a critical part of any educational institution. TeamLogic IT has extensive experience managing the IT departments for elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. Their highly trained team focuses on providing affordable IT services that are customized to meet the security and technology requirements of educators, school administrators, students and parents.



In addition to designing and installing new computer labs for the Walter D. Palmer Leadership Learning Partners Charter School, TeamLogic IT will also provide this important institution with managed IT services, network and server repair and support, wireless network support, and anti-spam and spyware protection. Providing network support in Philadelphia, TeamLogic consultants recognize that educators would like to be able to focus attention on realizing their educational mission, not on the challenges of managing technology and worrying about cyber-safety issues that may create risk for students.



TeamLogic IT provides cutting edge network connectivity and secures infrastructure services to meet the specific requirements for collaborative learning in which teachers and students work with technology in a safe way.



If a person would like a complimentary technology assessment for his or her Philadelphia educational institution, public or private, please phone TeamLogic IT at 215.968.4376 or email spaul@teamlogicit.com for more information.



For further information on the best Managed IT Company in Philadelphia, visit http://www.teamlogicitnewtownpa.com/.