Amsterdam, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Moving novel based on 1200 interviews with Holocaust Survivors. The War never Ended – Memories of Holocaust Survivors by Simon Hammelburg is a fascinating book that reads like a novel but consists of facts, some of which have not been widely published.



When living in Los Angeles, Simon Hammelburg received phone calls from 1200 people in reaction to a campaign raised to help American Jews and other individuals file claims for property they lost during the Nazi regime in what would later be East Germany. Many of these calls were unrelated to the issue of filing claims; someone simply needed to talk to a stranger who listened and understood. The conversations were usually long monologues about experiences in concentration camps like Auschwitz, Bergen-Belsen, even Sobibor. The victims talked about their escapes from the hands of the Nazi's and about their harsh return after the liberation.



When the process of filing claims was finished, the author found himself in the possession of a wealth of information. The personal, moving and candid witness statements and memories were all transcribed and verified, and provided shocking insights into the psychological aftermath of the first and second generation Holocaust victims.



For Simon Hammelburg, a holocaust educator who lectures in Europe, the United States and Israel, it was important to make these stories and memories accessible to a larger audience, especially to young people. We should never forget what happened during World War II, and how this impacted generations to come. For countless people the war never ended.



The War never Ended by Simon Hammelburg is available as Kindle book on Amazon: http://bit.ly/Simonbook



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