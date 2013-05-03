The Washroom Company (TWC Group) Based in the UK Report Growth in the First Quarter of 2013 as They Approach Their Fourth Year of Trading

Thirsk, North Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- TWC group, the washroom services, clinical waste management and infection control specialists based in North Yorkshire, UK, are reporting strong growth in quarter one, 2013 as they approach their fourth year of trading.



The business, based in Thirsk , North Yorkshire and covering the North of England, is finding that their services are required despite the difficult economic climate as they find innovative ways for their customers to save money whilst improving the service they receive. As a result, the family run company is witnessing growth year on year.



Martin Williams, the founder of TWC said ‘our customers like the fact that we are a local business providing a reliable and personal service, something that they may not have received in the past from our larger more corporate competitors. We are reducing costs, in some instances up to 40%, for a significant proportion of business across the region and all possible whilst improving the level of service received.’



In addition to washroom services and clinical waste management, TWC have launched their Infection Control service which assists care homes, children’s nurseries and other healthcare premises reduce levels of potential infection, bacteria and odour and help them to meet their CQQ standards. The service includes air treatment and anti-microbial commercial carpet cleaning.



Martin Williams comments ‘We are delighted to expand our range of services as they fit well within our existing offering and enhances our customers appeal to their existing and potential customers which ultimately improves their occupancy levels. In these more difficult economic times, it is essential that Care Homes market themselves as best as possible. Odour is one of the more obvious reasons a relative of a potential resident could be put off a particular home. TWC can tackle this issue whilst also reducing infection risks which has a direct affect on profitability for the business’



About TWC

TWC provide a range of services and products to a wide range of business and healthcare customers offering an extensive service range, that includes feminine hygiene services, clinical waste management, infection control and workplace solutions such as commercial carpet cleaning.