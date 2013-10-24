The Watch Cabin Launches to Provide the Hottest Designer Brands to the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Watches have survived the technological change of the twenty first century as they are viewed as much of a status symbol as they are a useful device. Beautiful timepieces created by brand names in fashion are still in high demand, and those who want to get ahead of the curve and pick up future classics at competitive prices are beginning to shop at The Watch Cabin.



The Watch Cabin offers a wide range of brand name watches from Armani to Dolce & Gabana to Tissot. While these watches sell for hundreds in high street boutiques, The Watch Cabin makes them available at discounted prices, and often before they have been made available in Britain. They do this by maintaining a worldwide network of buyers who buy only the most sought after watches.



A spokesperson for The Watch Cabin explained, “The UK has no shortage of expensive designer watches, but it remains behind the curve as designers release new designs. By hand selecting our collections, we ensure that the watch is a lifetime companion and an iconic fashion statement before the rest of the world catches on and prices skyrocket. We are the ultimate way of staying ahead of the latest trends.”



About The Watch Cabin

The Watch Cabin was born in early 2013 with the sole purpose of bringing the latest designer watches from around the world to the UK. Unlike many other watch stores, they focus only on the most fashionable wrist watches. They are not a one stop watch shop for everyone, but rather a niche store offering great looking watches that are taking the fashion world by storm. Their expert team is able to identify the latest trends and find customers beautiful watches at competitive prices.



To celebrate the launch of their site, the Watch Cabin is giving readers of this press release an exclusive £5 voucher off anything in their store: Simply type the code LAUNCH1 in to the checkout cart (it’s only for the first 100 readers). You can also find out about their special offers and discounts on amazing value timepieces