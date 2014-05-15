The Watch Cabin Signs an Exclusive Contract with One of the Biggest Watch Distributors in Europe

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The Watch Cabin have signed a contract with one of the biggest watch distributors in Europe with the goal of providing a wide range of famous designer watches from top brands such as Diesel, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors.



The company guarantees to offer the lowest prices in the market and also offers free returns and free shipping that can meet the needs of all its customers. All watches are 100% authentic and have been sourced from some of the biggest resellers in Europe.



All customers are given a one year money back guarantee and have access to twenty four hour customer service. The Watch Cabin will do everything to satisfy the needs of their customer and their aim is to give every visitor the best possible experience. They aim to be one of the largest E-retail fashion companies in the UK within the next year, whilst offering their clients a premium service. They will never compromise on customer service.



The Watch Cabin sell a wide range of designer watches that are perfect for women. The watches are sold at a thirty percent discount to the RRP. Due to the reason that the satisfaction is their number one priority, they offer a free return policy that is a part of their goal of attracting the attention of clients. There are a huge number of designer watches that buyers can pick from. The most popular watches are Guess Ladies Watch, Armani Ladies Watch, DKNY Ladies Watch, and Fossil Women’s Watch



There are also designer watches that are sold for men upto thirty percent off the RRP. This is a part of satisfying the requests of clients. Both women and men can be satisfied in choosing designer watches which reflect their personal style and wardrobe. The style and design are highly desirable.



The signing of this contract with one of the biggest distributors in Europe will allow fashion loving customers to buy the latest watches at low prices.



If you are interested to know more about The Watch Cabin or to purchase a designer watch, feel free to visit the website at http://www.thewatchcabin.com/.



Company: The Watch Cabin

Contact: James Lum

Address: The Watch Cabin Limited, Kemp House, 152 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX

Website: http://www.thewatchcabin.com/

Contact No. 0203 514 6675

Email: support@thewatchcabin.com