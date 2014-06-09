The Water Chronicles Celebrates 7.9 Years of Water Advisory Reporting

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The Water Chronicles, the source for daily water news and boil water advisories in Canada, announced today that June 2014 marks the 7.9 year anniversary of its launch.



It was in June 2006, that the Water Chronicles advisory maps were first posted at water.ca, after months of research and data entry in a makeshift office in Ottawa West



Since then, national and provincial maps have been updated every day as soon as water advisories are issued, thousands of water advisories have been posted, and Canadians across the country have been advised of boil water advisories in their town or neighbourhood.



Publisher Josée Dechêne said, “For the Water Chronicles June 2014 has a very special meaning; we set the milestone with the understanding that by then water would be a top of mind topic, most relevant to Canadians. We can now say that water.ca is one of the premier water research sites in the country and our boil water advisory maps one of the most researched and proven water tools available.



Today, along with our water advisory updates, the Water Chronicles features daily briefs on water advisories and the towns and people they affect; in-depth articles on topics ranging from municipal drinking water, First Nations Water, the Arctic, climate change, the water/energy nexus and industrial contamination.; as well as investigative reports and interviews with experts, most recently IPCC Nobel prize winners Virginia Burkett and James Bruce.



To celebrate its 7.9 year anniversary, the Water Chronicles wishes to thank the thousands of Canadians who have signed up for free email alerts and the advertisers who helped along the way and continue to lend their support to fair water reporting. They include: Riverdale Water Management, Clearflow Environmental Systems, Aqua Treatment Technologies and Wahl Water.



About the Water Chronicles

The Water Chronicles is an independent for profit media dedicated to all things water. Alongside daily news bytes, articles, reports and interviews, the site features interactive maps pinpointing all water advisories across the country, and a comprehensive sector directory. Visit us at: www.water.ca or contact us at: info.water.ca@gmail.com



Media Contact :



Robert Brouse

The Water Chronicles

Waterca Inc

Josee Dechene/Owner

1 Rideau Street #700

Ottawa, Ontario,K1N 8S7,Canada

1-613-670-5746

www.water.ca