The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge Announces "Become a Champion for Fairmount Park"

Fairmount Park is the largest urban park in the world and not just Philadelphia, which is why the Water Works Restaurant and Lounge is proud to announce the Become A Champion Event that will help support the nearly 10,000+ acres of land utilized by more than 10 million citizens annually. As one of the best Philadelphia restaurants, The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge is proud to be a partner of the Park Conservancy. Through extensive research, it has been proven that parks have increased the economic development of neighboring areas, which is why it is important to take care of the world's largest urban park.



By becoming a member of the “I am a Champion for Fairmount Park,” one will receive a Perk Pass that will entitle a group of up to four guests a 15% discount off the food portion of a dining experience with The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge. By having this Perk Pass on hand it will grant this special offer reserved only for those who support the park systems and are looking to dine at one of the Philadelphia area’s top restaurants. What this Fairmount Park Conservancy does for the community is allow for well-maintained parks in Philadelphia for years to come so that all generations can enjoy them in their lifetime and pass them on to the next generation. It is so easy to become a member and The Water Works Restaurant rewards those who do so with a great discount.



For locals who use the park often and know how important it is, this can be a great opportunity to get involved with the community and also eat at Philadelphia’s most romantic restaurant. There are multiple membership levels for the Fairmount Park Conservancy, all of which benefit the parks system, the surrounding communities and citizens and the Water Works Restaurant and Lounge. Be sure to become a member and experience the delicious cuisines for a night out with loved ones and friends with a nice discount.



