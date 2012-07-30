The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge Offers an Amazing Banquet Hall in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge has just announced that they are now offering residents in and around the Philadelphia, PA area the chance to use their amazing banquet hall at a very affordable rate! Anyone can now celebrate their special event in style without worrying about their budget. The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge is also where arrangements can always be made according to the needs and requirements of the customer!



The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge’s services revolve around offering world-class cuisine, first-class service, unparalleled views, and monumental event planning services. Their event planners and staff make every effort to accommodate any guest’s requests, and their goal is to create a unique and memorable event by facilitating a smooth planning process. Their chefs will also create a custom menu to satisfy any taste, but there are suggested menus that are also available.



Amongst all the other venues in Philadelphia, The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge is one of the top choices for Philadelphia wedding venues because all of their special events teams work hard to meet every one of the requests set forth by the client!



About The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge

Throughout the landmark’s “Golden Age” the Fairmount Water Works was a point of great pride for Philadelphians. It was said that people haven’t truly experienced the city until they have visited this marvel. It’s the mission of the Water Works Restaurant and Lounge to make that sentiment ring as true today as it did back then!