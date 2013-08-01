The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge Recently Voted as One of the Top Spots for Al Fresco Dining in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The Water Works Restaurant Lounge, one of the most well-known and top Philadelphia wedding venues, has just recently been voted as one of the top spots for al fresco dining in Philadelphia, PA on CBSPhilly.com. In the recent article posted by CBSPhilly.com, Web Features Editor, Ms. Chelsea Karnash, listed some of her favorite picks for the prettiest spots to wine and dine in the City of Brotherly Love. Amongst the thirteen restaurants Ms. Karnash listed, The Water Works Restaurant Lounge was listed for its landmark status, gorgeous outdoor terrace, and the amazing views it provides as diners enjoy their meal at the famous landmark restaurant.



Now that the days are longer in Philadelphia, restaurants like The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge are now offering more outdoor dining in combination with their world-class cuisines. In fact, people can enjoy the spring weather and try such delicious cuisines for dinner such as the Water Works Restaurant’s Five Spice Rubbed Duck Breast entrée, Garden Vegetable Risotto, Bone-In Pork “Ribeye;” and Certified Angus Beef Steaks such as their 8 oz Filet Mignon, 14 oz Kansas City Strip, 14 oz Delmonico Steak, and more. Just one look at their exquisite menu may leave many restaurant connoisseurs desiring to sample their delicious cuisines.



The attention to detail that The Water Works Restaurant Lounge provides is not just found in the building, but also the restaurant’s service and cuisine. Not many Philadelphia restaurants are able to offer the true historic charm of a National Historic Landmark. Having a great dining experience this summer at The Water Works Restaurant Lounge can be appreciated by all who enjoy fine dining in Philadelphia. Recently being recognized as one the top spots for al fresco dining in Philadelphia, PA on CBSPhilly.com is surely an accomplishment for those that own and work at this popular and cherished landmark and Philadelphia restaurant.



About The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge

When local businessman Michael Karloutsos set out on his first endeavor as a restaurateur, he turned to his family to help him create his dream establishment. Today, The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge, a distinctive family-owned business, has become Philadelphia’s landmark dining destination.



For more information please visit http://www.thewaterworksrestaurant.com/