The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge Wants to Help Make Valentine's Day Special This Year, and Is Currently Taking Reservations for the Special Day

Believe it or not, Valentine's Day is right around the corner and nothing shows the special person in one's life how much he (or she) cares like a night at The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge. Understanding that Valentine's Day is a special day for those who have been together for 6 months or 45 years, The Water Works Restaurant wants to help make everyone's day special this year, and is currently taking reservations for the special day.



Because this isn’t just another day and is a special occasion, The Water Works Restaurant will be having a special menu. “Cupid’s Tantalizing Valentine’s Dinner Menu” has some great things lined up to make this 5 course dinner at this Philadelphia venue special and that always impresses its guests.



First Course- Heirloom Tomato Veloute with truffle basil. Spinach Salad with prosciutto, red onions, bleu cheese, walnuts and Vinaigrette. Baby Arugula Salad with shaved fennel, oranges, Parmigiano Reggiano and balsamic vinaigrette.



Second Course- Oysters on the Half Shell. Halloumi Cheese with roasted green pepper coulis. Domestic Lamb Keftedes with lemon mint yogurt.



Intermezzo- Chocolate Romance which is a double dark chocolate granita, chocolate dipped maraschino cherry



Entrée- Medallions of Filet Mignon with lover’s cake bread, broccoli rabe, cherry demi-glace. Dorade with cauliflower puree shaved vegetable salad with oyster sauce. Airline Chicken with butternut squash risotto, haricot vert and natural jus. Wild Mushroom Ravioli with burned butter sage, scallions, and diced tomatoes.



Dessert-Forget Me Not a strawberry chiffon cake, strawberry mousse, raspberry jam, passion fruit sauce and white chocolate



With these additions to an already fantastic menu, Valentine’s Day at The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge this year will be one that is remembered for many years. Call 215.236.9000 today to make a reservation as seating is limited; this dinner at one of the premier Philadelphia restaurants always books quickly.



About The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge

When local businessman Michael Karloutsos set out on his first endeavor as a restaurateur, he turned to his family to help him create his dream establishment. Today, The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge, a distinctive family-owned business, has become Philadelphia’s landmark dining destination.



For more information please visit http://www.thewaterworksrestaurant.com/