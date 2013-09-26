The Wealth Transfer Show Features Terry Sacka on Protecting IRA's with Precious Metals

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- The global financial downturn, first characterized by the sub-prime mortgage crisis before spiralling out of control and sinking some of the biggest banks across the world, has created a huge amount of uncertainty in those thinking about their own future. The dollar has taken a big hit on the global market and is certainly worth less now than when Baby Boomers started working, making many of them concerned about their retirement funds. The Christian Television Network’s Wealth Transfer Show featured precious metals investment expert Terry Sacka giving information on IRAs and 401ks.



Many viewers were interested to hear Terry’s advice on using precious metals investment to support a retirement fund and keep its value secure against paper currency, explaining to those looking toward their retirement that the value of the dollar has dropped forty percent since they started working, while the value of gold and silver have both gone up.



Terry Sacka is an accredited asset management specialist and his website gives advice and guidance on how to invest in precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium within a retirement fund, with a quick and easy contact form allowing individuals to receive advice from financial experts to discover what steps they must take to secure their financial future.



A spokesperson for Terry Sacka explained, “Terry is a leading expert in this field and has managed to guide many individuals to a safer, more secure retirement fund by diversifying a portion of their investment portfolios to include precious metals, the value of which has shown more stability historically than paper money. His advice to viewers on the Christian Television Network was of great value to everyone watching and his message is an essential one to be understood by anyone who wishes to have a secure retirement fund.”



About Terry Sacka

Terry is a financial analyst and accredited asset management specialist (AAMS) at Cornerstone Asset Metals, a private bullion dealer located in Jupiter Florida. The company enables investors of all sizes, to use metals such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium as an effective hedge for their retirement accounts against inflation. The company mission is to allow people to gain control of their wealth through tangible assets that have been used as a medium for exchange since the dawn of civilization. For more information, please visit: http://www.cornerstoneassetmetals.com