The Wealthy Physician: New Book Exposes Truths About Growing and Protecting Wealth

Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- It’s an unfortunate fact of modern-day life; millions of Americans working up to fifty years and acquiring little wealth. Believing it to be the result of hidden financial education, one industry expert has stepped forward to release a book that uncovers some of life’s most precious wealth creation and preservation tactics – the ones the financial industry refuse to make public.



‘The Wealthy Physician’ is the work of Chase Chandler, a respected Economist who has recently left a financial firm to launch his own operation. The book offers an enlightening glimpse at realistic, efficient and powerful strategies for growing and protecting wealth. The book’s underlying punch is that the strategies shared are the insiders’-tips that the banking world is too protective to make public.



As the author explains, the true cost of the secretive world of finance was made apparent to him following an extensive research project.



“I wanted to discover what the wealthy were doing that was working so well and why the majority of America, in every profession, seemed to go 30, 40 or even 50 years creating very little and sometimes even no wealth!” Chandler explains.



Continuing, “What I found was undeniably shocking. In short - much of the personal financial product industry has become a ‘shell game’. I believe the cure is out there - all it takes is a basic understanding finance, banking and economics. The problem is that most Americans have very little understanding these topics.”



Among its many life-changing concepts and strategies, The Wealthy Physician opens the eyes of the reader to the banking world’s secretive goals.



“They just want your money. They want you to hand it over to them so they can keep it in their products for as long as possible. The longer you have you money there the more money they make. The more fees you pay and the less your account value will be when you're 65 or 70. My books teach people to take advantage of the strategies the wealthy use while learning basic principles that help grow wealth safely, tax-efficiently and with accessibility,” Chandler adds.



While originally written for the medical world, the book has received critical acclaim from professionals spanning a myriad of industries.



“With this little book, Chase Chandler has done an exceptionally good job of producing an essential outline for all professionals as they develop their financial future. This work can be equally valuable to those who have been led astray by the conventional wisdom that has plagued mankind since the beginning of time. I encourage all to study the wisdom that Chase has incorporated here,” says R. Nelson Nash, a noted Austrian Economist.



Another reader, Amanda Caldwell, was equally as impressed.



“Our way of thinking about money and savings has forever changed thanks to Chase. We are in the process of achieving a level of financial independence and security that I never thought was possible,” she says.



With so much success in his hands, Chandler has recently announced that his second book, The Wealthy Family, is currently nearing completion and set for general release early next year.



In the meantime, The Wealthy Physician, published by Physicians Economics, is available for purchase from Amazon.com and other good retailers.



More information can be found at the book’s official website: http://www.wealthyphysicianbook.com



About the Author: Chase Chandler

Chase Chandler is a driving force in the financial industry. He is the CEO of Chandler Advisors, LLC and Managing Partner of Physicians Economics Advisors. Chase's exceptional passion and vision for helping clients reach their goals and advisors reach their potential has placed his two firms Chandler Advisors, LLC and Physicians Economics Advisors as industry leaders.



Chase began in the industry in his early 20's with one of the largest financial planning firms in the country and has only become more convicted of he and his team's competence and value to clients.



Through holistic planning, he was immediately one of the rising stars in the profession. He was featured as a 'Mover and Shaker' in the Arkansas Business Journal in the summer of 2009. After spending a number of years with one of the nation’s largest financial and insurance firms, Chase became the founding member of Chandler Advisors, LLC.



Mr. Chandler speaks around the country about financial, economic and motivational topics. He is married to Beth Chandler who runs various strategic operations of the firms. Chase holds a B.B.A. from Harding University.