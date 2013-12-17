The Webee Team Looks to Raise $50,000 via Indiegogo to Create the First REAL Smart Home Learning System, Affordable for Everyone

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Webee is the first Real Smart Home System that not only connects and controls all home appliances through one simple app, but also learns from each user to adapt to individual habits, and lifestyles to provide personal suggestions optimizing experience and efficiency. It is compatible with any other smart technology!



Webee is the first real plug and play smart home that learns from users and programs itself. Unlike traditional Smart Home Automation Systems, Webee allows users to control their home while learning from their habits, lifestyle and schedule, to automatically suggest ways to save them money, make their life more efficient and more comfortable.



MyWebee app allows users to:

- Control your home from anywhere.

- Unify and control all your smart objects through one app.

- Get suggestions based on your own daily actions to improve energy efficiency.

- Get notifications and alerts of doors opened, alarms, sprinklers, appliances, just to start!.

- Set rules and actions to make life easier.



The Webee team has been working around the clock to make this happen. After the Indiegogo goal is reached, they’ll get to mass scale production. The funding goal for the campaign is $50,000.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 20, 2013 - January 19, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1bMR5II