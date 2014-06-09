The Wednesday Lecture - Art House Erotica Film Presentation

Newcastle, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The Wednesday Lecture will present Daniel Gibson: Art House Erotica, taking place at Vane art gallery, Newcastle on Friday 25th July, featuring a multi-screen presentation of some of the best and most notorious narrative and documentary films of the 1960s and ‘70s from the sexploitation genre.



During the late 1960s and early 70s as mainstream film studios began to produce big budget B-movies, to maintain their own market niche, independent ‘exploitation’ production companies found a need to push the boundaries of content and subject matter into realms that the mainstream would still not touch.



With the relaxation of obscenity laws in both Europe and the US, the insertion of increasingly pornographic scenes into otherwise regular B-movies took the genre of ‘sexploitation’ to a whole different level from the ‘nudie-cuties’ of the 50s which first defined it.



In a departure from the regular Wednesday Lecture format, this event will comprise of the multi-screen presentation by Daniel Gibson of some of the best and most notorious narrative and documentary films from the genre. Work from filmmakers such as Jess Franco (The Blood of Fu Manchu), David F. Friedman (Blood Feast), Ed Wood (Plan 9 From Outer Space), Claude Mulot (Pussy Talk), and Peter Savage (Raging Bull) will be shown in a suitably styled gallery space sponsored by Attica Vintage.



Free admission with pay bar.

Date: Friday 25th July, 8pm – 11pm

Location: Vane, First Floor, Commercial Union House, 39 Pilgrim Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 6QE.



For more information about The Wednesday Lecture events, email breezecreatives@hotmail.com or visit www.thewednesdaylecture.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Zoe Anderson on 07533 195512 or email breezecreatives@hotmail.com



Press images can be downloaded from: https://db.tt/KMaJu66Y or emailed upon request.



About Daniel Gibson

Daniel Gibson has curated film programmes and collections at galleries and film societies in both the UK and USA, and written on the subject of film censorship for several longstanding websites. A number of the films presented in this event have also been used as part of lightshows he has created for numerous bands and tours, nationally and internationally.



The Wednesday Lecture, presented by Breeze Creatives, is a unique and diverse range of lectures delivered by experts, free of charge and open to the general public. This lecture series sets itself apart from others in its ethos that quality education should be accessible for all.



Vane art gallery represents the work of a number of artists, both from across the UK and internationally, as well as showing the work of invited artists in collaboration with other galleries.



Attica Vintage is a period clothing company based in Newcastle upon Tyne, specialising in glamorous evening wear, accessories and original furniture and décor from 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.



For more information on The Wednesday Lecture, visit www.thewednesdaylecture.co.uk or www.breezecreatives.com



