The Wellness Center Helps Clients Explore Their Health and Well-Being

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- According to the National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, in 2007, approximately 38 percent of adults, ages 18 and over, in the United States chose to make use of one or more forms of complementary and alternative medicine. This is in addition to the approximately 12 percent of children who made use of one of these treatment forms. "Increasing numbers of Americans turn to alternative and complementary medicine when they find they aren’t 't seeing the desired results with more conventional treatments and find great results when they do so, " Sharon Hwang of The Wellness Center declares.



Acupuncture in Denver continues to increase in popularity although this treatment has been around for thousands of years. Many consider acupuncture to be a treatment option when one has been diagnosed with a disease or disorder, and yet acupuncture plays a vital role in helping healthy patients achieve a higher sense of wellness. "Acupuncture benefits those suffering from a wide range of conditions, including fibroids, hiccups, sciatica and asthma, and helps those with primary insomnia, chronic yeast infections and infertility. Our Wellness Denver center helps patients with these conditions and many more, “Hwang goes on to say.



Others find relief with the help of a chiropractor in Denver who works on the principle that the body has an innate wisdom, one which promotes health and healing. Chiropractors work to correct misalignments within the body so this innate wisdom can work as nature intended. Any misalignment or improper function is corrected through the use of adjustments so the patient obtains the desired relief, and the body can begin to heal itself again. "People often associate chiropractic care with injuries sustained in an auto accident or on the job, yet everyday movements of the body can lead to a misalignment which is why a chiropractor can be of help to all, " Hwang continues.



Others choose naturopathic medicine as their preferred treatment option. Naturopathic medicine combines modern science and the healing powers of nature to treat various health conditions while providing comprehensive health care. The goal of this type of treatment is to focus on the wellness of the whole patient, rather than just the symptoms being experienced. "At The Wellness Center, diet, lifestyle choices, exercise and natural therapies are addressed to help patients achieve this goal, " Hwang explains.



The Wellness Center works to achieve real results with each client visiting the facility. Clients find they have a choice of treatment options, ones they feel comfortable with. "As no two clients are alike, The Wellness Center strives to find the right combination for each person who walks through the doors,” Hwang proclaims.



About The Wellness Center

The Wellness Center focuses on helping clients explore their health and well-being through effective, therapeutic, wellness modalities which get real results. Providing therapeutic massage, naturopathic medicine, detoxification/cleansing programs, acupuncture, and chiropractic care, The Wellness Center works with clients to help each achieve their personal goals.