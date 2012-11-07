The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares over potential securities laws violations by The Western Union Company and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) concerning whether a series of statements by The Western Union Company regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $5.28 billion in 2008 to over $5.49 billion in 2011 and its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from $919 million to over $1.16 billion.



Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) grew from as low as $10.43 per share to as high as $21.72 per share in February 2011.



Over the first half of 2012 NYSE:WU shares traded for the most part above $17 per share.



Then on October 30, 2012, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) reported its third quarter results. Among other things, The Western Union Company said that it has updated its full year 2012 revenue, margin, and EPS outlook to reflect lower second half revenue trends.



Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) fell from $17.945 on Friday, October 26, 2012 to as low as $11.95 per share on Friday, November 2, 2012.



On November 6, 2012, The Western Union Company disclosed in a filing with the SEC that in the fourth quarter of 2011 and in the third quarter of 2012, the Western Union Company received Civil Investigative Demands from certain state attorneys general who have initiated an investigation into whether the Company took adequate steps to help prevent consumer fraud from 2010 to 2011.



On November 6, 2012, NYSE:WU shares closed at $12.41 per share.



Those who purchased shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and currently hold those Western Union Company shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com