The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by The Western Union Company in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between February 7, 2012 and October 30, 2012,



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) between February 7, 2012 and October 30, 2012, and / or those who purchased NYSE:WU shares in February 2012 or earlier and currently hold any of those shares have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 10, 2014. NYSE:WU investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) between February 7, 2012 and October 30, 2012, that The Western Union Company and certain of its officers and directors violated the Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that that between February 7, 2012 and October 30, 2012, defendants issued allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's financial performance and future prospects, including failing to disclose that the Western Union Company was experiencing difficulties complying with its increased compliance duties required by its Southwest Border Agreement with the state of Arizona, which was to crack down on illegal money laundering practices between the states along the U.S. and Mexican border, that The Western Union Company was spending significantly more than forecast on its efforts to satisfy the Southwest Border Agreement compliance and monitoring program, that The Western Union Company had downplayed the impact that changes in its compliance and regulatory environment were having on the Company's operations between February 7, 2012 and October 30, 2012, including its operations in Mexico and Latin America, and that The Western Union Company was under competitive pricing pressure to charge a premium for its core money transfer product.



On February 7, 2012, The Western Union Company reported its fourth quarter and full year results. The Western Union Company reported that its annual total Revenue rose from over $5.19 billion in 2010 to over $5.49 billion in 2011 and that its respective Net Income increased from $909.90 million to over $1.16 billion.



On October 30, 2012, The Western Union Company reported its financial results for the 2012 third quarter.



Shares of the Western Union Company declined from $19.11 per share in September 2012 to $11.95 per share on November 2, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com