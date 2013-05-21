The White Glove Mover Offers 10% off on All -Inclusive Full Service Bookings for the Month of May

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The White Glove Mover offers an all-inclusive service, which covers packing, loading, delivery, unloading and unpacking of items. From wrapping items to organizing vehicles or trucks for shifting, their removalists in Melbourne provide all kinds of services. They have a professional and fully experienced team of employees, who are specifically selected to suit needs and relocation requirements of client.



Their house relocation experts in Melbourne transport belongings to new place smoothly and also ensure maximum safety and security of the furniture during shifting process. They bring their own vehicles specially for transporting valuable and fragile items from one location to another. They can pack and unpack items fast without damaging them. One can be sure that things will be moved safely to new place. Minimal disruption to the staff and clients, allowing the business to continue as normal as possible



Their furniture removalists in Melbourne are experts in their field and are trained to pack, lift and move the belongings from one place to another. Understanding the diversification of their customers, they offer different packages catering to each kind of clientele. They bring their own boxes, tapes, shrink wraps, bubble wraps, butcher paper, and other packing material while client can sit back and relax.



The White Glove Mover provides free insurance cover for any local and country work, that they undertake, and their interstate / international insurance rates are very reasonable within the industry. Their removalists in Melbourne are fully trained in all aspects of packing, removals and unpacking. They work together on a daily basis to relocate their clients in a caring and thoughtful manner, ensuring that every aspect of a move has been considered.



About Sievwright, The White Glove Mover

Sievwright, The White Glove Mover is Melbourne's premium removal company, catering specifically to each client's individual requirements. Whether relocating across town, interstate or overseas they plan and organize everything when contemplating the major transition of moving house or office. Sievwright can design a personalized relocation package to suit any client, factoring in budgets, time restraints and special requirements.



To know more about their services please visit http://www.whiteglovemover.com.au .



Contact Address -:

176 Bay Street

Brighton 3186

Victoria Australia

(03) 9592 8338