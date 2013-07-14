The Wholesale Dog Apparel Summer Clearance Sale Is On

Sichuan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2013 -- Those who love dogs also love dog apparel wholesale deals. And, when special http://www.dogsmartway.com deals kick off the season, there is nothing more fun than giving the mutt, the makeover it deserves. Dog owners seem to spend a great deal of time, effort and money on giving their pooches adorable costumes which are horrifically expensive. Not only are these dog costumes heavy on the wallet but, they are extremely hard to find given the exclusivity involved.



One website though which seems to have taken out the hard work and pumped in special deals on wholesale dog apparel is http://www.dogsmartway.com/. The website has recently announced that summer clearance deals are on and wholesale dog clothes can be found for as less as $1.99. For anything that is even remotely related to dog apparel, the website happens to be the first choice among dog lovers because it maintains quality for a price that is otherwise hard to find in the market today.



The clearance sale deals apply to a huge range of dog apparel wholesale dog wholesale clothing. There is something for everyone. There are T shirts, sport outfits, dresses and a host of other clothing accessories which rate high on the cuteness scale! The 2013 new arrivals also include a bunch of T shirts with inviting messages printed on them. The website claims to supply professional wholesale dog supplies to different customers from various parts of the world.



Generally, dog clothes wholesale deals feature revised prices which are changed to maintain the margin of profit. Though most of these deals advertise low costs, the customers end up paying the same amount or perhaps a little more depending on the demand during the season. On http://www.dogsmartway.com/ bulk orders automatically qualify for big savings because the customer gets to benefit from the huge variety. Since the products on this website are extremely popular, customers get to enjoy good discounts on bulk purchases.



Besides carrying huge stock for dog clothing wholesale, the website is dog shoes wholesale also known to have the most rare and high quality dog accessories which make caring for the '®man's best friend' a handy and simple job. To know more about the website and make the most of the clearance summer dog wholesale clothing deals, log onto http://www.dogsmartway.com/



Media Contact

8628-8440-0262

http://www.dogsmartway.com

Fax: +8628-8440-0262

service@dogsmartway.com