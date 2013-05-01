The Wife of a Lesser Man: New Romance Novel Ties Heartstrings Around Adultery, Murder & Gripping Intimacy

Niagara Falls, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Through its unconventional yet compelling plot, Sandy Appleyard’s latest novel takes the best facets of romance and suspense, twisting them tightly and delivering a captivating narrative that rivals her genre’s best-sellers.



While extravagant, ‘The Wife of a Lesser Man’ boasts a narrative that could be taking place next door.



Synopsis:



They were deeply in love, their days and nights filled with scintillating romance and passionate love making—even after 20 years of marriage. Then fate delivered a hammer blow when a heart attack led to Mark’s impotency and Shelley’s unbearable frustration.



Encouraged by a friend, Shelley becomes flirtatious and unfaithful, finding those moments of glorious intimacy for which she hungered with another man. Mark, a police chief, suspects nothing as he channels all his time and energy into tracking down a serial killer. But when the murderer leaves a terrifying final clue too close to home, only Shelley can solve the case.



As the author explains, her writing aims to draw a fine line between fact and fiction.



“Naturally, suspense novels generally contain some degree of far-fetched experiences. However, I also worked diligently to make sure that the book’s plot could easily play out in real life. It’s this link with reality that keeps readers laughing, crying and their minds racing,” says Appleyard, who has published four books.



Continuing, “Readers will travel deep into the minds of each character and relate their experiences to their own lives. There’s something in the novel for everyone and readers are giving me excellent feedback.”



In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“In The Wife of a Lesser Man author Sandy Appleyard offers up a fast-paced tale of suspense and romance that will keep you turning pages and wondering what happens next. The writing is taut and the characters are real and likable. Pick a quiet night, find a comfortable chair, send the kids to the movies, and enjoy,” says Jackson Arthur, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, saying, “I was in awe through this whole book. I cried and laughed and was totally floored by the ending. I'm not one to give the story away so I won't give details, but let’s just say that it was not what I expected. I was on the edge of my seat and couldn't put it down.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Wife of a Lesser Man’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/10FioBZ



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.sandyappleyard.com/



About Sandy

This is Sandy's fourth self-published book and her second novel. Her first romantic mystery, 'Blessed and Betrayed' was received very well by readers and reviewers and was given an average of 4.25 stars on Goodreads and Amazon. Sandy wrote her first two books, which are memoirs, while her children were infants. 'The Message in Dad's Bottle' is about her father, who tragically passed at the age of 41 from alcoholism, and 'I'll Never Wear a Backless Dress' tells Sandy's personal story about her life with Scoliosis.



Sandy is a full time writer and when she isn't writing she's reading, exercising, playing with her children, her cat, or obsessively cleaning her house.