Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Willow Oak Village, a unique new neighborhood in Grovetown, Georgia has finished the first stage of construction and development and is entering phase two. The second phase of Willow Oak Village includes plans for a complete community pool. Bill Beazley Homes has finished construction on numerous single family homes in the first stage of construction, and it is expected these residences will fill up fast. Bill Beazley Homes is also offering several incentives to future homeowners who are interested in Willow Oak Village new homes.



Phase two of Willow Oak Village includes a complete community pool and recreation area. Parking will be available for the new community pool, as will new pool furniture and a covered pavilion for family outings. A waterslide and outdoor play area will round out the options for children at the newly planned Willow Oak Village pool. These pool and play areas are in addition to the several common areas that already dot the first phase of Willow Oak Village and are beginning to take shape in the second wave of ongoing construction and development.



Bill Beazley Homes is currently offering several incentives to future homeowners to ensure an easy transition into a stage one, or stage two Willow Oak Village home. These include buyer’s incentives on pre-sales and closing costs. They also include stockade fences, blinds, semi-frameless shower doors and a pre-installed stainless steel refrigerator on existing inventory. The Willow Oak Village community features several new floor plans as well as expansive front and back yards. Bill Beazley Homes has made the floor plans for these units accessible on their website.



For more information on Willow Oak Village and Bill Beazley Homes, Click here: http://www.billbeazleyhomes.com/community.cfm?cid=17



Bill Beazley Homes

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888