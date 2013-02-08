The Window Box Guy YouTube Video Series Blooms, Returning Spring 2013

Brick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Launched in late May of 2012, the ExteriorBeauty.com YouTube channel features “The Widow Box Guy,” Brian Schneider, in a series of instructional videos, designed to teach consumers how to mount and plant window boxes with a variety of flowers and plant life. “We’re happy that the videos have been well received,” said Schneider. “It started out as a simple mission to help people enhance their home’s ‘exterior beauty’ and it evolved into one of our most popular customer requests due to pride in ownership.”



The six-month-old channel is gaining in popularity with only 16 videos and close to 1,200 subscribers.



A lifelong gardener, Schneider’s expertise and enthusiasm are on full display as he walks viewers through the ins-and-outs of flower window box gardening. Channel subscribers learn everything from the secrets of creating nutrient-rich soil to decorative plant arrangement and plant food preservation techniques. In an online testimonial, one viewer writes, “Love the ideas this window guy has... He even tells us how to install those beautiful window boxes. He's great!” Another viewer writes, “Great tips! ...I can [now] count on my [own] planting success!”



In addition to being a do-it-yourself (DIY) gardening resource center, Exterior Beauty sells window boxes, patio planters, rain barrels, address signs, mailbox and lamp posts, storage bins and exterior accessories in its online boutique. All products are shipped free of charge.



The new The Window Box Guy videos will be taped in early spring. Each video will continue to close with Schneider’s signature line: “Let’s get growing!”



View The Window Box Guy video series on the Exterior Beauty YouTube channel



(http://www.youtube.com/ExteriorBeauty) or company website.



