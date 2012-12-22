The Winner of "Young Innovative Companies 2012" in Belgium Are BePark and D-Sight

Bruxelles, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- The Minister for Scientific Research in the Brussels-Capital Region, Benoît Cerexhe, awarded on the 12th of December 2012, the prize "Young Innovative Companies" of 2012 to the young companies BePark and D-Sight.



Innoviris, the Brussels Institute for Scientific Research and Innovation of Brussels, launched on July 2012, a call for projects in which 20 companies, with less than 6 years of activity and based in Brussels, responded.



What was the challenge? To convince a jury of industry experts and academics about their potential of innovation and positive impact that can be created in Belgium economy and society through their solutions.



The Winners



BePark is a start-up founded in 2011 that provides the first platform of "park-sharing." Through partnerships with hotels, offices, supermarkets and other managers of parking spots, the solution BePark Brussels offers over 600 parking spaces in 12 communes of Brussels.



The innovation lies in the system, fully automated, and allowing, for instance, to open barriers by using your mobile phone. BePark ambitions are not limited to Brussels, since currently there are other 1,352 parking spaces available in 8 cities of the Benelux region.



D-Sight is a spin-off company of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), founded in 2010, which develops decision-making software to help businesses and organizations make better and faster decisions. D-Sight solutions are already in use in more than 25 countries.



When facing different options, the tool allows to take into account various factors which are often conflictive (financial, technical, environmental, etc.). Furthermore it ensures that complex decisions are entirely justified while aligning the different participants. The solution is easy to handle, thanks to an automated workflow, based on a specific methodology and an intuitive user interface.



In the future, D-Sight plans to develop a version dedicated to environmental impact assessment in order to put his methodology to the service of environmental protection.



The award "Young Innovative Companies" is awarded every year to Brussels Startups with high potential of innovation.



