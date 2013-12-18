The Winning Team: New Holistic 'Victory Guide' Empowers Any Team to Triumph with Gusto

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- While the team-based approach has become a staple of both the sporting and business worlds, creating a winning team has often been left to trial and error. However, a compelling new ‘victory guide’ by success coach Sederick Fluker is the first book to definitively cover the entire process from team construction to daily management and long-term exponential success.



‘The Winning Team’ has even been hailed by many as a ‘team bible’ for its holistic approach, based on the author’s own prolific success at managing people.



Synopsis:



The Winning Team is a comprehensive victory guide designed to help teams and team-based organizations succeed in winning. In this book, the reader will discover: fundamentals for constructing a winning team, the correlation between a team's performance and its win-potential, the traits of winning teams, the role leadership plays in the success of winning teams, team destroyers and how teams can defend against them, the importance of keeping a "Team over Talent" philosophy, how to sustain long-term winning to establish a winning legacy and much more.



This is a powerful resource for any group entity working together to achieve a common goal. Whether a team is sports-based, business-based, or organization-based, the practical concepts revealed in this book can transform average teams into winning teams!



As the author explains, his book is applicable to teams from all industries and social sectors.



“Existing team books mainly focus on top-level management and are only applicable to a specific genre such as business. Mine is a more comprehensive resource that applies to everything from small community sports teams to titan-like Fortune 500 companies. Its conceptual model for winning can be applied by anyone, and it is totally unique. In fact, I got the idea for the book after a poor experience in a restaurant, where I suddenly came to realize how one poor player can be a huge detriment to an entire larger team,” says Fluker, who works with a range of teams ranging from those based in the public school system to non-profit organizations.



Continuing, “It is short and succinct at just under one hundred pages. It was written to become an on-going guide that team leaders can refer back to whenever their teams require a quick ‘tune up’ in a particular area. I’ve got readers from all walks of life, including school principals who have purchased bulk copies to give their staff for group training. It really can be used by teams at any and all levels.”



While some believe the team concept is nothing more than a buzzword, Fluker maintains that collective efforts are vital on a myriad of different levels.



“Millions of people’s jobs and entire livelihoods depend on teams delivering exceptional performances. To illustrate this on a mass level – think of the ‘team destroyers’ in Government who can quickly ruin the lives of people across the country. Their lack of working together as a team, at times, can affect all levels of the public sector and quickly become an epidemic. You really can’t underestimate the value of total team success,” he adds.



‘The Winning Team’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1b6CGTp. For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.myvictoryguide.com.



About the Author: Sederick Fluker

Sederick Fluker is a prolific writer, teacher, and success coach. He is an Alabama native whose passion is to help others reach their full potential. Sederick’s life has been a legacy of leadership and community service. His service-oriented projects have earned him numerous honors and awards such as “Community Leader of the Year,” and he was inducted into the prestigious Leadership Montgomery organization.



Sederick’s educational background consists of a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in counseling. He also holds a Family Development Credential (FDC), signifying his work to empower families in need. His professional experience consists of being an educator in a public school, a counselor-mentor to at-risk youth, and executive director of a successful 27 year old non-profit organization.