Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Wireless M2M and IoT Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals and Forecasts market report to its offering
Despite its low ARPU, the wireless M2M market has become a key focus of many mobile network operators as their traditional voice and data markets become saturated. Likewise, government and regulatory initiatives such as the EU initiatives to have a smart meter penetration level of 80% by 2020 and the mandatory inclusion of automotive safety systems such as eCall in all new car models, have also helped to drive overall wireless M2M connections and revenue.
By enabling network connectivity among physical objects, M2M has initiated the vision of the Internet of Things (IoT) - a global network of sensors, equipment, appliances, computing devices, and other objects that can communicate in real time. This gives rise of a multitude of application possibilities including but not limited to location tracking, diagnostics, process automation, remote monitoring/control and even entertainment. Given the vast array of M2M and IoT applications, the industry has attracted attention from a multitude of vertical market segments.
Consequently we expect the wireless M2M market to account for nearly $196 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020, following a CAGR of 21% during the six year period between 2014 and 2020. Eyeing this lucrative opportunity, vendors and service providers across the highly fragmented M2M value chain have become increasing innovative in their strategies and technology offerings which have given rise to a number of submarkets such as M2M network security, Connected Device Platforms (CDP) and M2M application platforms.
This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global wireless M2M market. In addition to covering the business case, the challenges, the industry’s roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, and the vertical market ecosystem, vendor service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the wireless M2M market from 2014 till 2020, including an individual assessment of the following submarkets: Network Connectivity, Application Services, Embedded Cellular M2M Modules, Network Security, Connected Device Platforms (CDP), Application Platforms (Application Enablement Platforms, AEP and Application Development Platforms, ADP), Integration Services and Enabling Technologies, across six regions.
The report segments wireless M2M connections and associated service revenue forecasts separately for cellular, satellite and short range wireless technologies. Country level connection forecasts are provided for over 50 countries. Also provided are wireline M2M connection and service revenue forecasts.
Furthermore, network connectivity and application service revenue forecasts are individually presented for the following 8 vertical market segments: Utilities & Smart Grid, Automotive & Transportation, Logistics, Public Safety, Security & Surveillance, Retail & Vending, Healthcare, Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities, and Consumer Electronics.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.
Topics Covered:
The report covers the following topics:
- M2M/IoT technology and architecture
- Market drivers and key benefits of wireless M2M
- Challenges and Inhibitors to the wireless M2M Ecosystem
- Wireless M2M standardization initiatives
- Wireless M2M opportunities, use cases and applications across industry verticals
- Wireless M2M deployment case studies
- Industry, mobile network operator and vendor commitments to M2M
- Wireless M2M industry roadmap: 2014 - 2020
- Wireless M2M value chain assessment
- SWOT analysis of M2M access technologies - Cellular, satellite, short range (Wi-Fi and others) and wireline
- Key trends in the M2M ecosystem: acquisitions, evolving requirements, business models, cloud based analytics, network security, impact of LTE, roaming issues, alliances, IPv6, module costs and price elasticity
- Profiles, market positioning assessment (current strategy, target market and products/services) and strategic recommendations for 175 players in the M2M/IoT ecosystem: embedded wireless module vendors, hardware & bundled solution providers, vertical market specialists, M2M MVNOs, M2M/IoT platform & software specialists, wireless industry incumbents, M2M network operators and integration specialists
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2011 till 2020
Forecast Segmentation:
Market forecasts and historical figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their categories:
- Wireless M2M industry revenue forecast by region and submarkets
- Wireless M2M connection forecast by region, country, technology and industry verticals
- Wireless M2M network connectivity submarket revenue and ARPU forecast by region and industry vertical
- Wireless M2M application services submarket revenue and ARPU forecast by region and industry vertical
- Embedded cellular M2M modules submarket shipments, revenue and ASP forecast by region, technology, industry vertical and vendor
- Wireless M2M network security submarket revenue forecast by region
- Wireless M2M Connected Device Platform (CDP) submarket revenue forecast by region
- Wireless M2M application platform (AEP, ADP) submarket revenue forecast by region
- Wireless M2M integration services submarket revenue forecast by region
- Wireless M2M enabling technology submarket revenue forecast by region
- Wireless M2M vertical market revenue by industry vertical
- Wireline M2M connection and service revenue forecast by region
- Submarket forecasts are categorized in the following 8 categories:
Network Connectivity
Application Services
Embedded Cellular M2M Modules
Network Security
Connected Device Platforms (CDP)
Application Platforms (Application Enablement Platforms, AEP and Application Development Platforms, ADP
Integration Services
Enabling Technology
- Technology forecasts are categorized in the following 8 categories:
- Wide Area Wireless
GSM/GPRS/EDGE
CDMA-2000/EV-DO
W-CDMA/HSPA
WiMAX
LTE
Satellite
Others
- Short Range Wireless
Wi-Fi
Others
- Industry vertical forecasts are categorized in the following 9 categories:
Utilities & Smart Grid
Automotive & Transportation
Logistics
Public Safety, Security & Surveillance
Retail & Vending
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities
Others
- Regional forecasts are categorized in the following 6 categories
North America
Asia Pacific
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
- Country level forecasts are presented for the following 53 countries:
Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, Uganda, UK, Ukraine and USA
Key Findings:
The report has the following key findings:
- The wireless M2M market will account for nearly $196 Billion in annual revenue by the end of 2020, following a CAGR of 21% during the six year period between 2014 and 2020
- The installed base of M2M connections (wireless and wireline) will grow at a CAGR of 25% between 2014 and 2020, eventually accounting for nearly 9 Billion connections worldwide
- At present, the M2M value chain is highly fragmented with module OEMs, hardware solution providers, application platform providers, device platform providers, mobile network operators and aggregators/MVNOs all investing across multiple segments of the value chain, whilst still maintaining a key focus on a specific portion
- SNS Research expects the value chain to consolidate in the future, with a smaller number of larger and profitable competitors across the M2M value chain
- The growing presence of wireless M2M solutions within the sensitive critical infrastructure industry is having a profound impact on M2M network security solutions, a market estimated to reach nearly $1.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020
- Driven by demands for device management, cloud based data analytics and diagnostic tools, M2M/IoT platforms (including CDP, AEP and ADP) are expected to account for $11 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020
Key Questions Answered:
- The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- What are the key market drivers and challenges in the wireless M2M ecosystem?
- How big is the market for M2M and IoT platforms?
- What are the key applications of M2M across industry verticals?
- How is the M2M value chain structured, how will it evolve overtime, and what will be its impact on key vertical segments of the market?
- What opportunities does M2M technology offer to mobile network operators and other players involved in the value chain?
- What strategies should mobile network operators, M2M MVNOs, module vendors, hardware providers, platform specialists and other players adopt to capitalize on the M2M opportunity?
- Do M2M MVNOs face a threat from tier 1 mobile network operators?
- How big is the M2M opportunity, and how much revenue will the industry generate in 2020?
- What will be the installed base of wireless M2M connections in 2020?
- How will Wi-Fi, satellite and wireline M2M connections compare with cellular M2M connections?
- Which geographical regions, countries and industry verticals offer the greatest growth potential for M2M services?
- What is the vendor market share embedded cellular M2M modules, how many units will ship in 2020 and how will declining ASPs impact the sales revenue?
- How will embedded cellular M2M module shipments vary by air interface technology overtime, and will LTE take a lead in 2020?
- What is the network connectivity and application service ARPU for M2M services, and how will this vary overtime for each industry vertical?
- How big is the market for M2M network security?
Companies Mentioned
3GPP
4Home
4M wireless
7 Layers
8ta
A1 Telekom
ABB Power & Robotics
Accenture
Aeris Communications
Aeroscout
Agri-Valley Broadband
Air Products
Airbiquity
Airbus Group
Aircell
AIS - TOT
Al Madar
Alaska Communications
Alcatel-Lucent
Algar Telecom
Alien Technology
AllSeen Alliance
Amadeus
Amazon
AMCi (American Millennium Corp. Inc.)
Andorra Telecom
Ansaldo STS
Antel
AnyData
Appalachian Wireless
Apple
APS
Arduino
ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Business of Japan)
Arkessa
ARM Holdings
Armentel
Arqiva
Arrayent
Asiaspace
Aspenta
ASPIDER
AT&T
AT&T Mobility
ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)
Atos
Audi
Augere
Augusta Systems
Avea
AVIDwireless
Axeda
Azeti Networks
B&B Electronics
Bakrie Telecom
Base Telecom
Batelco
Bayan Telecommunications
BayRICS
Beeline
Belgacom
Bell Canada
Bentley
BeST
Best Buy
Bharti Airtel
Bite
BlackBerry
Bluegrass Cellular
BMW
Bosch
Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH
Bouygues Telecom
Broadcom
BSNL
BT
BTC
C Spire Wireless
CalAmp
Call Me
Camelot Group
Cantaloupe Systems
CardioNet
Carolina West Wireless
CDG (CDMA Development Group)
Cell C
Cellcom
Cellular South
Centrica
CenturyTel
CETECOM
CGI Group
Chang'an Motors
Chariton Valley Comms
Chess Communication
CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)
China Mobile
China Telecom
China Unicom
Chunghwa Telecom
Cisco
Claro
Clear Mobitel
ClearConnex
Clearwire
C-Motech
Cobra
Cognovo
Commnet Wireless
Comtrol
Concirrus
Connect One
Connected Development
Connected Solutions
Continental
Convergence Technologies
Coronis
Cosmote
CoSwitched
CradlePoint
Cross Telephone
CSL Limited
Ctek
Cubic Telecom
Cumulocity (NSN Spin-off)
Custer Telephone
DataOnline
DataRemote
Datatrade
Dedicado
Deloitte
Delphi
Deutsche Telecom
Device Insight
Dialog Axiata
Digi International
Dish Network
DNA
DPC/AIS
Du
Dust Networks
E Plus
Echelon
eDevice
EE
Eesti Telekon
ei3
Elbrys Networks
Elisa
Elster EnergyICT
Ember
Emobile
EMT
Energy Australia Ausgrid
Enfora
Entel Movil
Entel PCS
ERA/T Mobile
Ericsson
Eseye
Esprida
Etex Telephone Co-op
Etherios
Etisalat
ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)
Eurotech
FaltCom
Feeney Wireless
Fitel
Fleetmatics Group
Flexeye
Ford
FPT Telecom
Franklin Wireless
FreeWave Technologies
Fujitsu
G4S
Garmin
Gemalto (Cinterion)
General Electric
General Motors
GenX Mobile
Geocell
Glo Mobile
Global M2M Association
Global Smart Services
Globalstar
Globe
Google
GSMA (GSM Association)
H&D Wireless AB
H3G
Halebop
Harris Corporation
Hertz
Hitachi
Honeywell
HSBC
Huawei
Hughes Telematics
Hutchison Three
Hyundai
IBM
ICE
IEEE
ILS Technology (Telit)
iMetrik Solutions
Indosat
InfoSys
Ingenico
Inilex
Inmarsat
INSYS Microelectronics
Intel
InterDigital
Inventek Systems
Iridium Communications
Iskraemeco
Itron
iWOW Technology
Jaguar Land Rover
Janus Remote Communications
Jasper Technologies
Kcell
KDDI
Kordia
KORE Telematics
KPN
KT
Kyocera
Laird Technologies
Landis & Gyr
Lantronix
Lattelecom
Leap Wireless / Cricket
Leica
LG Electronics
LG Uplus
Libelium
LifeScan
LightSquared
LMT
Logica
LS Cable & System
LS Research
Lufthansa Systems
M1
M20 City
M2M Data Corp.
M2M DataSmart
M2M Wireless
M2M World Alliance
M2Mi
Magticom
Maingate (Wireless Maingate Nordic AB)
Manitwoc
Marvell
Maxis
MegaFon
MEMSIC
Mercedes-Benz
Mesh Systems
Metrik Solutions
MetroPCS
Microchip Technology
Microtronics
Millenial Net
Mobikom Austria
Mobily
Mobinil
MobiquiThings
Mobistar
Mobitel
Mobyland and CentreNet
Mocana
Modacom
Moldcell
Monaco Telecom
Morey
Mosaic Telecom
Motorola Mobility
Motorola Solutions
Movicel
Movistar
MOXA
MTC
M-Tel
MTN
MTNL
Mtrex Networks
MTS
MTS Allstream
MTS-Ukraine
Multi-Tech Systems
Murata Manufacturing
Navman Wireless
NBN Co
Ncell
NEC
NeoConsult
Neoway
Nestlé Nespresso
Netcom Norway
NetComm Wireless
NetModule
Neul
NextGenTel
NextM2M
Nintendo
NITS (National Information Technology Standardization)
NJSP (New Jersey State Police Department)
Nokia
Norse Pipeline LLC
Northwest Cell
Novatel Wireless
Novero
nPhase
NSN (Nokia Solutions & Networks)
NTT DoCoMo
Numerex
O2 Secure Wireless
OAO Voentelecom
OASIS (Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards)
Oi
Omnilink Systems
Omnitel
OnAsset Intelligence
OneM2M
Open Mobile Alliance
Option N.V.
Optus
Oracle
Orange
ORBCOMM
P1 Networks
PA Consulting Group
Palantiri Systems
Panasonic
Panhandle Telephone Co-op
Parsons Corporation
PCCW
Pedigree Technologies
Peiker
Peoples Telephone Co-op
Perle Systems
Personal
Piltel
Pioneer Cellular
Plextek Group
Praxair
Precidia Technologies
Prevas
Proteus Biomedical
PSA
Public Service Wireless
QNX Software Systems
Qtel
Quake Global
Qualcomm
Quectel
RacoWireless
RasGas
Raspberry Pi
Red Bend Software
Redpine Signals
Redtail Telematics
Relacom
Reliance
Respironics
RF Code Inc.
RF Monolithics
Rogers
Rogers Wireless
Romec
Rostelecom
RTX A/S
S and R Communications
S&T Telephone Cooperative
Safaricom
Sagemcom
Salesforce.com
Samsung
Sao Paulo Military Police
SAP
Sasktel
Saudi Aramco
Savi Technology
Schlage
Schneider Electric
SeeControl
SENA Technologies
SensorLogic
Sensorsuite
Sensys Networks
SFR
Siemens Water
Sierra Wireless
SIGFOX
Sigma Designs
SIMCom Wireless Solutions
SingTel
Sixnet
SK Telecom
Sky Brazil
SkyBitz
SkyTel
SkyWave Mobile Communications
Smart Communications
Smartone Vodafone
SoftBank
Softbank Mobile
Softmaxx
Sonaecom Sony
Sony
SpeedConnect
SpiceNepal
Spireon
Sprint
Starcomms
Starhub
STC
Strata Networks
Streetline
Sunrise
Swisscom
Synchronoss Technologies
Tcell
TDC
Tech Mahindra
TelaSonera
Telcel
Tele2
Tele2 Sweden
Telecom Italia
Telecom NZ
Telefónica
Telefónica O2 UK
Telekom Austria
Telenet
Telenor
Telenor Connexion
Telenor Objects
Telenor Sweden
Telia
TeliaSonera
Telit Communications
Telkomsel
Telogis
Telstra
Telular
TELUS Mobility
Telvent
Tendril Networks
Teo LT
Texas Energy Network
Texas Instruments
ThingMagic
ThingWorx (PTC)
Three Denmark
Three Italia
Three UK
T-Hrvatski Telekom
Thumb Cellular
Thuraya
TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association)
Tikona Digital
TMN
T-Mobile US
TomTom
Transatel
Triatel
Tridium
Trimble Navigation
True Move
TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association of Korea)
TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee of Japan)
Tunisiana
Tunstall Healthcare
Turkcell
Tyntec
U Mobile
U.S. Preventative Medicine
U-blox
UCell
UK Broadband
UME EPM
United Wireless
Unitel
US Cellular
USAT (USA Technologies Inc.)
UTC Power
V2COM
VDC
Veolia Water
Verifone
VeriSign
Verizon Communications
Verizon Wireless
VHA
ViaSat
Videotron
Viettel
Vimpelcom
VIPNet
VisTracks
Viva Bahrain
Viva Cell-MTS
Vivid Wireless
Vodacom
Vodafone
Volkswagen
VolvoZelitron
Vox
Wavecom
WBS
WebTech Wireless
WiFI Alliance
WiMAX Forum
Wind
Wind Mobile
Wipro
Wireless Logic
WirelessCar
Woosh
Wyless
Xact Technology
Xirgo Technologies
XL Axiata
Xplorenet
Xsilon
Yoigo
Yota
Zain
Zebra Technologies
Zedi
Ziggo4
ZTE
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/156413/the-wireless-m2m-and-iot-bible-2014-2020-opportunities-challenges-strategies-industry-verticals-and-forecasts.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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