Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Wireless M2M and IoT Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals and Forecasts market report to its offering

Despite its low ARPU, the wireless M2M market has become a key focus of many mobile network operators as their traditional voice and data markets become saturated. Likewise, government and regulatory initiatives such as the EU initiatives to have a smart meter penetration level of 80% by 2020 and the mandatory inclusion of automotive safety systems such as eCall in all new car models, have also helped to drive overall wireless M2M connections and revenue.



By enabling network connectivity among physical objects, M2M has initiated the vision of the Internet of Things (IoT) - a global network of sensors, equipment, appliances, computing devices, and other objects that can communicate in real time. This gives rise of a multitude of application possibilities including but not limited to location tracking, diagnostics, process automation, remote monitoring/control and even entertainment. Given the vast array of M2M and IoT applications, the industry has attracted attention from a multitude of vertical market segments.



Consequently we expect the wireless M2M market to account for nearly $196 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020, following a CAGR of 21% during the six year period between 2014 and 2020. Eyeing this lucrative opportunity, vendors and service providers across the highly fragmented M2M value chain have become increasing innovative in their strategies and technology offerings which have given rise to a number of submarkets such as M2M network security, Connected Device Platforms (CDP) and M2M application platforms.



This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global wireless M2M market. In addition to covering the business case, the challenges, the industry’s roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, and the vertical market ecosystem, vendor service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the wireless M2M market from 2014 till 2020, including an individual assessment of the following submarkets: Network Connectivity, Application Services, Embedded Cellular M2M Modules, Network Security, Connected Device Platforms (CDP), Application Platforms (Application Enablement Platforms, AEP and Application Development Platforms, ADP), Integration Services and Enabling Technologies, across six regions.



The report segments wireless M2M connections and associated service revenue forecasts separately for cellular, satellite and short range wireless technologies. Country level connection forecasts are provided for over 50 countries. Also provided are wireline M2M connection and service revenue forecasts.



Furthermore, network connectivity and application service revenue forecasts are individually presented for the following 8 vertical market segments: Utilities & Smart Grid, Automotive & Transportation, Logistics, Public Safety, Security & Surveillance, Retail & Vending, Healthcare, Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities, and Consumer Electronics.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:



- M2M/IoT technology and architecture



- Market drivers and key benefits of wireless M2M



- Challenges and Inhibitors to the wireless M2M Ecosystem



- Wireless M2M standardization initiatives



- Wireless M2M opportunities, use cases and applications across industry verticals



- Wireless M2M deployment case studies



- Industry, mobile network operator and vendor commitments to M2M



- Wireless M2M industry roadmap: 2014 - 2020



- Wireless M2M value chain assessment



- SWOT analysis of M2M access technologies - Cellular, satellite, short range (Wi-Fi and others) and wireline



- Key trends in the M2M ecosystem: acquisitions, evolving requirements, business models, cloud based analytics, network security, impact of LTE, roaming issues, alliances, IPv6, module costs and price elasticity



- Profiles, market positioning assessment (current strategy, target market and products/services) and strategic recommendations for 175 players in the M2M/IoT ecosystem: embedded wireless module vendors, hardware & bundled solution providers, vertical market specialists, M2M MVNOs, M2M/IoT platform & software specialists, wireless industry incumbents, M2M network operators and integration specialists



- Market analysis and forecasts from 2011 till 2020







Forecast Segmentation:



Market forecasts and historical figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their categories:



- Wireless M2M industry revenue forecast by region and submarkets



- Wireless M2M connection forecast by region, country, technology and industry verticals



- Wireless M2M network connectivity submarket revenue and ARPU forecast by region and industry vertical



- Wireless M2M application services submarket revenue and ARPU forecast by region and industry vertical



- Embedded cellular M2M modules submarket shipments, revenue and ASP forecast by region, technology, industry vertical and vendor



- Wireless M2M network security submarket revenue forecast by region



- Wireless M2M Connected Device Platform (CDP) submarket revenue forecast by region



- Wireless M2M application platform (AEP, ADP) submarket revenue forecast by region



- Wireless M2M integration services submarket revenue forecast by region



- Wireless M2M enabling technology submarket revenue forecast by region



- Wireless M2M vertical market revenue by industry vertical



- Wireline M2M connection and service revenue forecast by region



- Submarket forecasts are categorized in the following 8 categories:



Network Connectivity



Application Services



Embedded Cellular M2M Modules



Network Security



Connected Device Platforms (CDP)



Application Platforms (Application Enablement Platforms, AEP and Application Development Platforms, ADP



Integration Services



Enabling Technology



- Technology forecasts are categorized in the following 8 categories:



- Wide Area Wireless



GSM/GPRS/EDGE



CDMA-2000/EV-DO



W-CDMA/HSPA



WiMAX



LTE



Satellite



Others



- Short Range Wireless



Wi-Fi



Others



- Industry vertical forecasts are categorized in the following 9 categories:



Utilities & Smart Grid



Automotive & Transportation



Logistics



Public Safety, Security & Surveillance



Retail & Vending



Healthcare



Consumer Electronics



Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities



Others



- Regional forecasts are categorized in the following 6 categories



North America



Asia Pacific



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Latin & Central America



Middle East & Africa



- Country level forecasts are presented for the following 53 countries:



Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, Uganda, UK, Ukraine and USA



Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



- The wireless M2M market will account for nearly $196 Billion in annual revenue by the end of 2020, following a CAGR of 21% during the six year period between 2014 and 2020



- The installed base of M2M connections (wireless and wireline) will grow at a CAGR of 25% between 2014 and 2020, eventually accounting for nearly 9 Billion connections worldwide



- At present, the M2M value chain is highly fragmented with module OEMs, hardware solution providers, application platform providers, device platform providers, mobile network operators and aggregators/MVNOs all investing across multiple segments of the value chain, whilst still maintaining a key focus on a specific portion



- SNS Research expects the value chain to consolidate in the future, with a smaller number of larger and profitable competitors across the M2M value chain



- The growing presence of wireless M2M solutions within the sensitive critical infrastructure industry is having a profound impact on M2M network security solutions, a market estimated to reach nearly $1.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020



- Driven by demands for device management, cloud based data analytics and diagnostic tools, M2M/IoT platforms (including CDP, AEP and ADP) are expected to account for $11 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020



Key Questions Answered:



- The report provides answers to the following key questions:



- What are the key market drivers and challenges in the wireless M2M ecosystem?



- How big is the market for M2M and IoT platforms?



- What are the key applications of M2M across industry verticals?



- How is the M2M value chain structured, how will it evolve overtime, and what will be its impact on key vertical segments of the market?



- What opportunities does M2M technology offer to mobile network operators and other players involved in the value chain?



- What strategies should mobile network operators, M2M MVNOs, module vendors, hardware providers, platform specialists and other players adopt to capitalize on the M2M opportunity?



- Do M2M MVNOs face a threat from tier 1 mobile network operators?



- How big is the M2M opportunity, and how much revenue will the industry generate in 2020?



- What will be the installed base of wireless M2M connections in 2020?



- How will Wi-Fi, satellite and wireline M2M connections compare with cellular M2M connections?



- Which geographical regions, countries and industry verticals offer the greatest growth potential for M2M services?



- What is the vendor market share embedded cellular M2M modules, how many units will ship in 2020 and how will declining ASPs impact the sales revenue?



- How will embedded cellular M2M module shipments vary by air interface technology overtime, and will LTE take a lead in 2020?



- What is the network connectivity and application service ARPU for M2M services, and how will this vary overtime for each industry vertical?



- How big is the market for M2M network security?



Companies Mentioned



3GPP



4Home



4M wireless



7 Layers



8ta



A1 Telekom



ABB Power & Robotics



Accenture



Aeris Communications



Aeroscout



Agri-Valley Broadband



Air Products



Airbiquity



Airbus Group



Aircell



AIS - TOT



Al Madar



Alaska Communications



Alcatel-Lucent



Algar Telecom



Alien Technology



AllSeen Alliance



Amadeus



Amazon



AMCi (American Millennium Corp. Inc.)



Andorra Telecom



Ansaldo STS



Antel



AnyData



Appalachian Wireless



Apple



APS



Arduino



ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Business of Japan)



Arkessa



ARM Holdings



Armentel



Arqiva



Arrayent



Asiaspace



Aspenta



ASPIDER



AT&T



AT&T Mobility



ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)



Atos



Audi



Augere



Augusta Systems



Avea



AVIDwireless



Axeda



Azeti Networks



B&B Electronics



Bakrie Telecom



Base Telecom



Batelco



Bayan Telecommunications



BayRICS



Beeline



Belgacom



Bell Canada



Bentley



BeST



Best Buy



Bharti Airtel



Bite



BlackBerry



Bluegrass Cellular



BMW



Bosch



Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH



Bouygues Telecom



Broadcom



BSNL



BT



BTC



C Spire Wireless



CalAmp



Call Me



Camelot Group



Cantaloupe Systems



CardioNet



Carolina West Wireless



CDG (CDMA Development Group)



Cell C



Cellcom



Cellular South



Centrica



CenturyTel



CETECOM



CGI Group



Chang'an Motors



Chariton Valley Comms



Chess Communication



CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)



China Mobile



China Telecom



China Unicom



Chunghwa Telecom



Cisco



Claro



Clear Mobitel



ClearConnex



Clearwire



C-Motech



Cobra



Cognovo



Commnet Wireless



Comtrol



Concirrus



Connect One



Connected Development



Connected Solutions



Continental



Convergence Technologies



Coronis



Cosmote



CoSwitched



CradlePoint



Cross Telephone



CSL Limited



Ctek



Cubic Telecom



Cumulocity (NSN Spin-off)



Custer Telephone



DataOnline



DataRemote



Datatrade



Dedicado



Deloitte



Delphi



Deutsche Telecom



Device Insight



Dialog Axiata



Digi International



Dish Network



DNA



DPC/AIS



Du



Dust Networks



E Plus



Echelon



eDevice



EE



Eesti Telekon



ei3



Elbrys Networks



Elisa



Elster EnergyICT



Ember



Emobile



EMT



Energy Australia Ausgrid



Enfora



Entel Movil



Entel PCS



ERA/T Mobile



Ericsson



Eseye



Esprida



Etex Telephone Co-op



Etherios



Etisalat



ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)



Eurotech



FaltCom



Feeney Wireless



Fitel



Fleetmatics Group



Flexeye



Ford



FPT Telecom



Franklin Wireless



FreeWave Technologies



Fujitsu



G4S



Garmin



Gemalto (Cinterion)



General Electric



General Motors



GenX Mobile



Geocell



Glo Mobile



Global M2M Association



Global Smart Services



Globalstar



Globe



Google



GSMA (GSM Association)



H&D Wireless AB



H3G



Halebop



Harris Corporation



Hertz



Hitachi



Honeywell



HSBC



Huawei



Hughes Telematics



Hutchison Three



Hyundai



IBM



ICE



IEEE



ILS Technology (Telit)



iMetrik Solutions



Indosat



InfoSys



Ingenico



Inilex



Inmarsat



INSYS Microelectronics



Intel



InterDigital



Inventek Systems



Iridium Communications



Iskraemeco



Itron



iWOW Technology



Jaguar Land Rover



Janus Remote Communications



Jasper Technologies



Kcell



KDDI



Kordia



KORE Telematics



KPN



KT



Kyocera



Laird Technologies



Landis & Gyr



Lantronix



Lattelecom



Leap Wireless / Cricket



Leica



LG Electronics



LG Uplus



Libelium



LifeScan



LightSquared



LMT



Logica



LS Cable & System



LS Research



Lufthansa Systems



M1



M20 City



M2M Data Corp.



M2M DataSmart



M2M Wireless



M2M World Alliance



M2Mi



Magticom



Maingate (Wireless Maingate Nordic AB)



Manitwoc



Marvell



Maxis



MegaFon



MEMSIC



Mercedes-Benz



Mesh Systems



Metrik Solutions



MetroPCS



Microchip Technology



Microtronics



Millenial Net



Mobikom Austria



Mobily



Mobinil



MobiquiThings



Mobistar



Mobitel



Mobyland and CentreNet



Mocana



Modacom



Moldcell



Monaco Telecom



Morey



Mosaic Telecom



Motorola Mobility



Motorola Solutions



Movicel



Movistar



MOXA



MTC



M-Tel



MTN



MTNL



Mtrex Networks



MTS



MTS Allstream



MTS-Ukraine



Multi-Tech Systems



Murata Manufacturing



Navman Wireless



NBN Co



Ncell



NEC



NeoConsult



Neoway



Nestlé Nespresso



Netcom Norway



NetComm Wireless



NetModule



Neul



NextGenTel



NextM2M



Nintendo



NITS (National Information Technology Standardization)



NJSP (New Jersey State Police Department)



Nokia



Norse Pipeline LLC



Northwest Cell



Novatel Wireless



Novero



nPhase



NSN (Nokia Solutions & Networks)



NTT DoCoMo



Numerex



O2 Secure Wireless



OAO Voentelecom



OASIS (Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards)



Oi



Omnilink Systems



Omnitel



OnAsset Intelligence



OneM2M



Open Mobile Alliance



Option N.V.



Optus



Oracle



Orange



ORBCOMM



P1 Networks



PA Consulting Group



Palantiri Systems



Panasonic



Panhandle Telephone Co-op



Parsons Corporation



PCCW



Pedigree Technologies



Peiker



Peoples Telephone Co-op



Perle Systems



Personal



Piltel



Pioneer Cellular



Plextek Group



Praxair



Precidia Technologies



Prevas



Proteus Biomedical



PSA



Public Service Wireless



QNX Software Systems



Qtel



Quake Global



Qualcomm



Quectel



RacoWireless



RasGas



Raspberry Pi



Red Bend Software



Redpine Signals



Redtail Telematics



Relacom



Reliance



Respironics



RF Code Inc.



RF Monolithics



Rogers



Rogers Wireless



Romec



Rostelecom



RTX A/S



S and R Communications



S&T Telephone Cooperative



Safaricom



Sagemcom



Salesforce.com



Samsung



Sao Paulo Military Police



SAP



Sasktel



Saudi Aramco



Savi Technology



Schlage



Schneider Electric



SeeControl



SENA Technologies



SensorLogic



Sensorsuite



Sensys Networks



SFR



Siemens Water



Sierra Wireless



SIGFOX



Sigma Designs



SIMCom Wireless Solutions



SingTel



Sixnet



SK Telecom



Sky Brazil



SkyBitz



SkyTel



SkyWave Mobile Communications



Smart Communications



Smartone Vodafone



SoftBank



Softbank Mobile



Softmaxx



Sonaecom Sony



Sony



SpeedConnect



SpiceNepal



Spireon



Sprint



Starcomms



Starhub



STC



Strata Networks



Streetline



Sunrise



Swisscom



Synchronoss Technologies



Tcell



TDC



Tech Mahindra



TelaSonera



Telcel



Tele2



Tele2 Sweden



Telecom Italia



Telecom NZ



Telefónica



Telefónica O2 UK



Telekom Austria



Telenet



Telenor



Telenor Connexion



Telenor Objects



Telenor Sweden



Telia



TeliaSonera



Telit Communications



Telkomsel



Telogis



Telstra



Telular



TELUS Mobility



Telvent



Tendril Networks



Teo LT



Texas Energy Network



Texas Instruments



ThingMagic



ThingWorx (PTC)



Three Denmark



Three Italia



Three UK



T-Hrvatski Telekom



Thumb Cellular



Thuraya



TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association)



Tikona Digital



TMN



T-Mobile US



TomTom



Transatel



Triatel



Tridium



Trimble Navigation



True Move



TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association of Korea)



TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee of Japan)



Tunisiana



Tunstall Healthcare



Turkcell



Tyntec



U Mobile



U.S. Preventative Medicine



U-blox



UCell



UK Broadband



UME EPM



United Wireless



Unitel



US Cellular



USAT (USA Technologies Inc.)



UTC Power



V2COM



VDC



Veolia Water



Verifone



VeriSign



Verizon Communications



Verizon Wireless



VHA



ViaSat



Videotron



Viettel



Vimpelcom



VIPNet



VisTracks



Viva Bahrain



Viva Cell-MTS



Vivid Wireless



Vodacom



Vodafone



Volkswagen



VolvoZelitron



Vox



Wavecom



WBS



WebTech Wireless



WiFI Alliance



WiMAX Forum



Wind



Wind Mobile



Wipro



Wireless Logic



WirelessCar



Woosh



Wyless



Xact Technology



Xirgo Technologies



XL Axiata



Xplorenet



Xsilon



Yoigo



Yota



Zain



Zebra Technologies



Zedi



Ziggo4



ZTE



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156413/the-wireless-m2m-and-iot-bible-2014-2020-opportunities-challenges-strategies-industry-verticals-and-forecasts.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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