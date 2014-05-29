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The Wireless M2M and IoT Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals and Forecasts

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Wireless M2M and IoT Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals and Forecasts market report to its offering
Despite its low ARPU, the wireless M2M market has become a key focus of many mobile network operators as their traditional voice and data markets become saturated. Likewise, government and regulatory initiatives such as the EU initiatives to have a smart meter penetration level of 80% by 2020 and the mandatory inclusion of automotive safety systems such as eCall in all new car models, have also helped to drive overall wireless M2M connections and revenue.

By enabling network connectivity among physical objects, M2M has initiated the vision of the Internet of Things (IoT) - a global network of sensors, equipment, appliances, computing devices, and other objects that can communicate in real time.  This gives rise of a multitude of application possibilities including but not limited to location tracking, diagnostics, process automation, remote monitoring/control and even entertainment. Given the vast array of M2M and IoT applications, the industry has attracted attention from a multitude of vertical market segments.

Consequently we expect the wireless M2M market to account for nearly $196 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020, following a CAGR of 21% during the six year period between 2014 and 2020. Eyeing this lucrative opportunity, vendors and service providers across the highly fragmented M2M value chain have become increasing innovative in their strategies and technology offerings which have given rise to a number of submarkets such as M2M network security, Connected Device Platforms (CDP) and M2M application platforms.

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global wireless M2M market.  In addition to covering the business case, the challenges, the industry’s roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, and the vertical market ecosystem, vendor service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the wireless M2M market from 2014 till 2020, including an individual assessment of the following submarkets: Network Connectivity, Application Services, Embedded Cellular M2M Modules, Network Security, Connected Device Platforms (CDP), Application Platforms (Application Enablement Platforms, AEP and Application Development Platforms, ADP), Integration Services and Enabling Technologies, across six regions.

The report segments wireless M2M connections and associated service revenue forecasts separately for cellular, satellite and short range wireless technologies. Country level connection forecasts are provided for over 50 countries. Also provided are wireline M2M connection and service revenue forecasts.

Furthermore, network connectivity and application service revenue forecasts are individually presented for the following 8 vertical market segments: Utilities & Smart Grid, Automotive & Transportation, Logistics, Public Safety, Security & Surveillance, Retail & Vending, Healthcare, Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities, and Consumer Electronics.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

 - M2M/IoT technology and architecture

 - Market drivers and key benefits of wireless M2M

 - Challenges and Inhibitors to the wireless M2M Ecosystem

 - Wireless M2M standardization initiatives

 - Wireless M2M opportunities, use cases and applications across industry verticals

 - Wireless M2M deployment case studies

 - Industry, mobile network operator and vendor commitments to M2M

 - Wireless M2M industry roadmap: 2014 - 2020

 - Wireless M2M value chain assessment

 - SWOT analysis of M2M access technologies - Cellular, satellite, short range (Wi-Fi and others) and wireline

 - Key trends in the M2M ecosystem: acquisitions, evolving requirements, business models, cloud based analytics, network security, impact of LTE, roaming issues, alliances, IPv6, module costs and price elasticity

 - Profiles, market positioning assessment (current strategy, target market and products/services) and strategic recommendations for 175 players in the M2M/IoT ecosystem: embedded wireless module vendors, hardware & bundled solution providers, vertical market specialists, M2M MVNOs, M2M/IoT platform & software specialists, wireless industry incumbents, M2M network operators and integration specialists

 - Market analysis and forecasts from 2011 till 2020

 

Forecast Segmentation:

Market forecasts and historical figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their categories:

 - Wireless M2M industry revenue forecast by region and submarkets

 - Wireless M2M connection forecast by region, country, technology and industry verticals

 - Wireless M2M network connectivity submarket revenue and ARPU forecast by region and industry vertical

 - Wireless M2M application services submarket revenue and ARPU forecast by region and industry vertical

 - Embedded cellular M2M modules submarket shipments, revenue and ASP forecast by region, technology, industry vertical and vendor

 - Wireless M2M network security submarket revenue forecast by region

 - Wireless M2M Connected Device Platform (CDP) submarket revenue forecast by region

 - Wireless M2M application platform (AEP, ADP) submarket revenue forecast by region

 - Wireless M2M integration services submarket revenue forecast by region

 - Wireless M2M enabling technology submarket revenue forecast by region

 - Wireless M2M vertical market revenue by industry vertical

 - Wireline M2M connection and service revenue forecast by region

 - Submarket forecasts are categorized in the following 8 categories:

 Network Connectivity

 Application Services

 Embedded Cellular M2M Modules

 Network Security

 Connected Device Platforms (CDP)

 Application Platforms (Application Enablement Platforms, AEP and Application Development Platforms, ADP

 Integration Services

 Enabling Technology

 - Technology forecasts are categorized in the following 8 categories:

 - Wide Area Wireless

 GSM/GPRS/EDGE

 CDMA-2000/EV-DO

 W-CDMA/HSPA

 WiMAX

 LTE

 Satellite

 Others

 - Short Range Wireless

 Wi-Fi

 Others

 - Industry vertical forecasts are categorized in the following 9 categories:

 Utilities & Smart Grid

 Automotive & Transportation

 Logistics

 Public Safety, Security & Surveillance

 Retail & Vending

 Healthcare

 Consumer Electronics

 Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities

 Others

 - Regional forecasts are categorized in the following 6 categories

 North America

 Asia Pacific

 Western Europe

 Eastern Europe

 Latin & Central America

 Middle East & Africa

 - Country level forecasts are presented for the following 53 countries:

 Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands,     New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, Uganda, UK, Ukraine and USA

Key Findings:

The report has the following key findings:

 - The wireless M2M market will account for nearly $196 Billion in annual revenue by the end of 2020, following a CAGR of 21% during the six year period between 2014 and 2020

 - The installed base of M2M connections (wireless and wireline) will grow at a CAGR of 25% between 2014 and 2020, eventually accounting for nearly 9 Billion connections worldwide

 - At present, the M2M value chain is highly fragmented with module OEMs, hardware solution providers, application platform providers, device platform providers, mobile network operators and aggregators/MVNOs all investing across multiple segments of the value chain, whilst still maintaining a key focus on a specific portion

 - SNS Research expects the value chain to consolidate in the future, with a smaller number of larger and profitable competitors across the M2M value chain

 - The growing presence of wireless M2M solutions within the sensitive critical infrastructure industry is having a profound impact on M2M network security solutions, a market estimated to reach nearly $1.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020

 - Driven by demands for device management, cloud based data analytics and diagnostic tools, M2M/IoT platforms (including CDP, AEP and ADP) are expected to account for $11 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020

Key Questions Answered:

 - The report provides answers to the following key questions:

 - What are the key market drivers and challenges in the wireless M2M ecosystem?

 - How big is the market for M2M and IoT platforms?

 - What are the key applications of M2M across industry verticals?

 - How is the M2M value chain structured, how will it evolve overtime, and what will be its impact on key vertical segments of the market?

 - What opportunities does M2M technology offer to mobile network operators and other players involved in the value chain?

 - What strategies should mobile network operators, M2M MVNOs, module vendors, hardware providers, platform specialists and other players adopt to capitalize on the M2M opportunity?

 - Do M2M MVNOs face a threat from tier 1 mobile network operators?

 - How big is the M2M opportunity, and how much revenue will the industry generate in 2020?

 - What will be the installed base of wireless M2M connections in 2020?

 - How will Wi-Fi, satellite and wireline M2M connections compare with cellular M2M connections?

 - Which geographical regions, countries and industry verticals offer the greatest growth potential for M2M services?

 - What is the vendor market share embedded cellular M2M modules, how many units will ship in 2020 and how will declining ASPs impact the sales revenue?

 - How will embedded cellular M2M module shipments vary by air interface technology overtime, and will LTE take a lead in 2020?

 - What is the network connectivity and application service ARPU for M2M services, and how will this vary overtime for each industry vertical?

 - How big is the market for M2M network security?

Companies Mentioned

3GPP

4Home

4M wireless

7 Layers

8ta

A1 Telekom

ABB Power & Robotics

Accenture

Aeris Communications

Aeroscout

Agri-Valley Broadband

Air Products

Airbiquity

Airbus Group

Aircell

AIS - TOT

Al Madar

Alaska Communications

Alcatel-Lucent

Algar Telecom

Alien Technology

AllSeen Alliance

Amadeus

Amazon

AMCi (American Millennium Corp. Inc.)

Andorra Telecom

Ansaldo STS

Antel

AnyData

Appalachian Wireless

Apple

APS

Arduino

ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Business of Japan)

Arkessa

ARM Holdings

Armentel

Arqiva

Arrayent

Asiaspace

Aspenta

ASPIDER

AT&T

AT&T Mobility

ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)

Atos

Audi

Augere

Augusta Systems

Avea

AVIDwireless

Axeda

Azeti Networks

B&B Electronics

Bakrie Telecom

Base Telecom

Batelco

Bayan Telecommunications

BayRICS

Beeline

Belgacom

Bell Canada

Bentley

BeST

Best Buy

Bharti Airtel

Bite

BlackBerry

Bluegrass Cellular

BMW

Bosch

Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH

Bouygues Telecom

Broadcom

BSNL

BT

BTC

C Spire Wireless

CalAmp

Call Me

Camelot Group

Cantaloupe Systems

CardioNet

Carolina West Wireless

CDG (CDMA Development Group)

Cell C

Cellcom

Cellular South

Centrica

CenturyTel

CETECOM

CGI Group

Chang'an Motors

Chariton Valley Comms

Chess Communication

CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Cisco

Claro

Clear Mobitel

ClearConnex

Clearwire

C-Motech

Cobra

Cognovo

Commnet Wireless

Comtrol

Concirrus

Connect One

Connected Development

Connected Solutions

Continental

Convergence Technologies

Coronis

Cosmote

CoSwitched

CradlePoint

Cross Telephone

CSL Limited

Ctek

Cubic Telecom

Cumulocity (NSN Spin-off)

Custer Telephone

DataOnline

DataRemote

Datatrade

Dedicado

Deloitte

Delphi

Deutsche Telecom

Device Insight

Dialog Axiata

Digi International

Dish Network

DNA

DPC/AIS

Du

Dust Networks

E Plus

Echelon

eDevice

EE

Eesti Telekon

ei3

Elbrys Networks

Elisa

Elster EnergyICT

Ember

Emobile

EMT

Energy Australia Ausgrid

Enfora

Entel Movil

Entel PCS

ERA/T Mobile

Ericsson

Eseye

Esprida

Etex Telephone Co-op

Etherios

Etisalat

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

Eurotech

FaltCom

Feeney Wireless

Fitel

Fleetmatics Group

Flexeye

Ford

FPT Telecom

Franklin Wireless

FreeWave Technologies

Fujitsu

G4S

Garmin

Gemalto (Cinterion)

General Electric

General Motors

GenX Mobile

Geocell

Glo Mobile

Global M2M Association

Global Smart Services

Globalstar

Globe

Google

GSMA (GSM Association)

H&D Wireless AB

H3G

Halebop

Harris Corporation

Hertz

Hitachi

Honeywell

HSBC

Huawei

Hughes Telematics

Hutchison Three

Hyundai

IBM

ICE

IEEE

ILS Technology (Telit)

iMetrik Solutions

Indosat

InfoSys

Ingenico

Inilex

Inmarsat

INSYS Microelectronics

Intel

InterDigital

Inventek Systems

Iridium Communications

Iskraemeco

Itron

iWOW Technology

Jaguar Land Rover

Janus Remote Communications

Jasper Technologies

Kcell

KDDI

Kordia

KORE Telematics

KPN

KT

Kyocera

Laird Technologies

Landis & Gyr

Lantronix

Lattelecom

Leap Wireless / Cricket

Leica

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

Libelium

LifeScan

LightSquared

LMT

Logica

LS Cable & System

LS Research

Lufthansa Systems

M1

M20 City

M2M Data Corp.

M2M DataSmart

M2M Wireless

M2M World Alliance

M2Mi

Magticom

Maingate (Wireless Maingate Nordic AB)

Manitwoc

Marvell

Maxis

MegaFon

MEMSIC

Mercedes-Benz

Mesh Systems

Metrik Solutions

MetroPCS

Microchip Technology

Microtronics

Millenial Net

Mobikom Austria

Mobily

Mobinil

MobiquiThings

Mobistar

Mobitel

Mobyland and CentreNet

Mocana

Modacom

Moldcell

Monaco Telecom

Morey

Mosaic Telecom

Motorola Mobility

Motorola Solutions

Movicel

Movistar

MOXA

MTC

M-Tel

MTN

MTNL

Mtrex Networks

MTS

MTS Allstream

MTS-Ukraine

Multi-Tech Systems

Murata Manufacturing

Navman Wireless

NBN Co

Ncell

NEC

NeoConsult

Neoway

Nestlé Nespresso

Netcom Norway

NetComm Wireless

NetModule

Neul

NextGenTel

NextM2M

Nintendo

NITS (National Information Technology Standardization)

NJSP (New Jersey State Police Department)

Nokia

Norse Pipeline LLC

Northwest Cell

Novatel Wireless

Novero

nPhase

NSN (Nokia Solutions & Networks)

NTT DoCoMo

Numerex

O2 Secure Wireless

OAO Voentelecom

OASIS (Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards)

Oi

Omnilink Systems

Omnitel

OnAsset Intelligence

OneM2M

Open Mobile Alliance

Option N.V.

Optus

Oracle

Orange

ORBCOMM

P1 Networks

PA Consulting Group

Palantiri Systems

Panasonic

Panhandle Telephone Co-op

Parsons Corporation

PCCW

Pedigree Technologies

Peiker

Peoples Telephone Co-op

Perle Systems

Personal

Piltel

Pioneer Cellular

Plextek Group

Praxair

Precidia Technologies

Prevas

Proteus Biomedical

PSA

Public Service Wireless

QNX Software Systems

Qtel

Quake Global

Qualcomm

Quectel

RacoWireless

RasGas

Raspberry Pi

Red Bend Software

Redpine Signals

Redtail Telematics

Relacom

Reliance

Respironics

RF Code Inc.

RF Monolithics

Rogers

Rogers Wireless

Romec

Rostelecom

RTX A/S

S and R Communications

S&T Telephone Cooperative

Safaricom

Sagemcom

Salesforce.com

Samsung

Sao Paulo Military Police

SAP

Sasktel

Saudi Aramco

Savi Technology

Schlage

Schneider Electric

SeeControl

SENA Technologies

SensorLogic

Sensorsuite

Sensys Networks

SFR

Siemens Water

Sierra Wireless

SIGFOX

Sigma Designs

SIMCom Wireless Solutions

SingTel

Sixnet

SK Telecom

Sky Brazil

SkyBitz

SkyTel

SkyWave Mobile Communications

Smart Communications

Smartone Vodafone

SoftBank

Softbank Mobile

Softmaxx

Sonaecom Sony

Sony

SpeedConnect

SpiceNepal

Spireon

Sprint

Starcomms

Starhub

STC

Strata Networks

Streetline

Sunrise

Swisscom

Synchronoss Technologies

Tcell

TDC

Tech Mahindra

TelaSonera

Telcel

Tele2

Tele2 Sweden

Telecom Italia

Telecom NZ

Telefónica

Telefónica O2 UK

Telekom Austria

Telenet

Telenor

Telenor Connexion

Telenor Objects

Telenor Sweden

Telia

TeliaSonera

Telit Communications

Telkomsel

Telogis

Telstra

Telular

TELUS Mobility

Telvent

Tendril Networks

Teo LT

Texas Energy Network

Texas Instruments

ThingMagic

ThingWorx (PTC)

Three Denmark

Three Italia

Three UK

T-Hrvatski Telekom

Thumb Cellular

Thuraya

TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association)

Tikona Digital

TMN

T-Mobile US

TomTom

Transatel

Triatel

Tridium

Trimble Navigation

True Move

TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association of Korea)

TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee of Japan)

Tunisiana

Tunstall Healthcare

Turkcell

Tyntec

U Mobile

U.S. Preventative Medicine

U-blox

UCell

UK Broadband

UME EPM

United Wireless

Unitel

US Cellular

USAT (USA Technologies Inc.)

UTC Power

V2COM

VDC

Veolia Water

Verifone

VeriSign

Verizon Communications

Verizon Wireless

VHA

ViaSat

Videotron

Viettel

Vimpelcom

VIPNet

VisTracks

Viva Bahrain

Viva Cell-MTS

Vivid Wireless

Vodacom

Vodafone

Volkswagen

VolvoZelitron

Vox

Wavecom

WBS

WebTech Wireless

WiFI Alliance

WiMAX Forum

Wind

Wind Mobile

Wipro

Wireless Logic

WirelessCar

Woosh

Wyless

Xact Technology

Xirgo Technologies

XL Axiata

Xplorenet

Xsilon

Yoigo

Yota

Zain

Zebra Technologies

Zedi

Ziggo4

ZTE

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/156413/the-wireless-m2m-and-iot-bible-2014-2020-opportunities-challenges-strategies-industry-verticals-and-forecasts.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###

Source: Reportstack
Posted Thursday, May 29, 2014 at 9:06 AM CDT - Permalink

 