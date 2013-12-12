Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul market report to its offering
The term “Wireless Network Infrastructure” has conventionally been associated with macrocell Radio Access Network (RAN) and mobile core network infrastructure, which SNS Research estimates to account for nearly $52 Billion in spending by the end of 2014.
However, the scope of the term is expanding as wireless carriers increase their investments in Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure encompassing WiFi, small cells, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Remote Radio Heads (RRH) and the emerging Cloud RAN concept. Driven by the promise of added capacity and coverage with minimum investment in additional spectrum, HetNet infrastructure is expected to account for nearly $17 Billion in spending by the end of 2014.
While macrocell RAN spending is forecast to decline at a CAGR of 3% over the next 6 years, SNS Research estimates that the overall wireless network infrastructure market encompassing macrocell RAN, HetNet, mobile core and backhaul infrastructure will witness tremendous growth over the coming years. Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the market will account for over $104 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020.
Complimenting this growth would be over $1 Billion worth of annual R&D investments on 5G mobile technology by wireless carriers, vendors and vertical market players alike, in a bid to further enhance the capacity, speed and performance of future mobile networks.
The “Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 – 2020 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul” report presents an in-depth assessment of 9 individual submarkets of the wireless network infrastructure opportunity. Besides analyzing the key market drivers, challenges, operator revenue potential, regional CapEx commitments, expert interviews and vendor strategies, the report also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for the market from 2014 to 2020 at a regional as well as a global scale. Historical figures are also provided for 2010, 2011 and 2013.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from over 400 numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Additional Details
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
- Up-to-date coverage of market dynamics allowing wireless network infrastructure vendors to analyze the opportunities and challenges of selling to wireless carriers in different regional markets
- Analysis of demand and supply of wireless infrastructure and the strategies of the key vendors. Research includes quantitative and qualitative market assessments as well as the forecasts of market trends, technology requirements and deployment strategies
- Market analysis and forecasts for 9 individual submarkets and their subcategories: macrocell Radio Access Network (RAN), mobile core, macrocell backhaul, Remote Radio Heads (RRH), Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), small cell RAN, cloud RAN, small cell backhaul and carrier WiFi
- Exclusive interview transcripts from 2 of the largest wireless network infrastructure vendors; Ericsson and NSN
- Mobile network CapEx commitments per region
- Mobile network subscriptions, traffic projections and service revenue by technology and region
- An assessment of 5G technology, initiatives and R&D commitments
Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts and historical revenue/unit shipment figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
- Submarkets
Macrocell RAN
Small Cell RAN
Remote Radio Heads (RRH)
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Cloud RAN
Carrier WiFi
Mobile Core
Macrocell Backhaul
Small Cell Backhaul
The following regional and technology markets are also covered:
- Regional Markets
Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Western Europe
- Technology Markets
GSM
CDMA/CDMA2000/EV-DO
W-CDMA/HSPA
LTE FDD
TD-LTE
WiMAX
WiFi
Key Questions Answered
The report answer the following key questions:
- What are the key market drivers and challenges for SDN, NFV and the wider network virtualization ecosystem?
- How is the 2G, 3G & 4G wireless infrastructure market evolving by segment and region? What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How will the market shape for small cell infrastructure and other HetNet deployments such as DAS and cloud RAN?
- How will WiFi fit into future mobile network architectures for access and offload?
- Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should be adopted by wireless carriers and infrastructure vendors to remain a dominant market force?
- Which 2G, 3G & 4G technology constitutes the highest amount of spending and how will this evolve overtime?
- How will LTE deployments proceed, and how long will GSM, HSPA and CDMA technologies co-exist with LTE?
- When will WiMAX infrastructure spending diminish?
- What is the global and regional outlook for each individual sub-market including macrocell RAN, small cells, RRH, DAS, cloud RAN, carrier WiFi, mobile core, macrocell backhaul and small cell backhaul?
- What is the opportunity for the mobile backhaul market, and what new backhaul solutions are evolving?
- Do emerging virtualization technologies such as Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) pose a threat to traditional wireless infrastructure vendors?
- How much will vendors and operators invest in 5G R&D?
- How low is the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of a HetNet deployment in comparison to a homogeneous macrocell only RAN network?
Key Findings
The report has the following key findings:
- Between 2014 and 2020, the 2G, 3G & 4G wireless network infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5%
- Vendors are increasing their focus on profit margins. Many are already cutting staff, embracing operational excellence, evolving their new business models, acquiring niche businesses and expanding their managed services offerings
- New CapEx commitment avenues such as HetNet infrastructure and virtualization will usher industry restructuring. The wireless network infrastructure market will consolidate so as to eliminate one of the current global players by 2020
- As wireless carriers look to offload traffic from their overburdened macrocell infrastructure, HetNet infrastructure will represent a market worth $43 Billion in 2020
- Operators will ramp up on backhaul, aggregation, transport, routing based on IP and Ethernet technologies for offering mobile broadband services
- Developing market growth will be a significant factor during the forecast period, with China and India seeing some of the highest levels of growth, both in terms of shipments and in the size of their installed base. After 2014, developing countries and their requirements will begin to shape future infrastructure technologies and architectures
- Due to the investments in a single RAN technology, future LTE investments will cost much less than early investments of the technology
- Supplemented with a drive towards virtualization, a limited amount of hardware installation will be needed when wireless carriers upgrade to LTE in the future
- From 2016 onwards wireless carriers and vendors will spend at least $1 Billion per annum in R&D spending to drive standardization and commercialization of 5G technology
- Voice over LTE (VoLTE) subscriptions will surpass 700 Million by 2020
Countries Covered:
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antigua & Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
British Virgin Islands
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Cocos Islands
Colombia
Comoros Islands
Congo
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Faroe Islands
Federated States of Micronesia
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)
French West Indies
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guam
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea Republic
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kirghizstan
Kiribati
Korea
Kosovo
Kuwait
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands
Netherlands Antilles
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
North Korea
Northern Marianas
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palau
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
Samoa
Samoa (American)
Sao Tomé & Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Slovak Republic
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
Spain
Sri Lanka
St Kitts & Nevis
St Lucia
St Vincent & The Grenadines
Sudan
Suriname
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Taiwan
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad & Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks & Caicos Islands
UAE
Uganda
UK
Ukraine
Uruguay
US Virgin Islands
USA
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Companies Mentioned
“R” (Spain)
21 Vianet Group
2K Telecom
3 Austria
3 Denmark
3 HK
3 Ireland
3 Italia
3 Sweden
365 Media
3Roam
4ipnet
6WIND
A1 Telekom
Aalborg University
Aalto-University
Ablaze
Accedian
Accelleran
Actelis
Actix
Adams NetWorks
ADLINK
ADTRAN
ADVA
Advantech
Aero2
Aerohive
Aeronet
Aircel
Aircell
Aircom International
AirHop Communications
Airspan
Airtel Nigeria
Airvana
AIS/DPC Thailand
Al Madar
Alaska Communications
Albis Technologies
Alcatel-Lucent
Alfa
Algar Telecom (CTBC)
Algerie Telecom
Alpha Networks
Altel
Altera
Alvarion
Andorra Telecom
Andrew/CommScope
Anite
Antares Group
Antel
Anvaya Networks
Aptilo
Aqiva Wireless
Aquafon
Argela
Aricent
Armentel
Aruba
Aruba Networks
Asiaspace
Askey
ASOCS
Astellia
AT&T Mobility
Athena Wireless Communications
Atrica
Avanti
Avea
Aviat Networks
Axerra Networks
Axis Teknologies
Azercell
Azerfon
b-lite
Babilon Mobile
Bakcell
Bakrie Telecom
Batelco
Bayan Telecommunications
BayRICS
Beeline
Beeline Lao
BelAir
BelCel
Belgacom / Proximus
Bell Mobility
BendBroadband
BeST (Life)
BH Telecom
Bharti Airtel
Bhutan Telecom
Big Switch Networks
BigAir
BLiNQ Networks
Bluegrass Cellular
Blueline
BluWan
BMW
Bollore Telecom
Bouygues Telecom
Brazil Army
Brazil Sao Paulo Military Police
BridgeWave Communications
Broadcom
Brocade
Browan
BSNL
BT
BTC
BTI Systems
BTI Wireless
BTL
BUCD
Bulgaria Vivacom
C Spire Wireless
C&S
Cable and Wireless
Cambium Networks
Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL)
Canoga Perkins
Carolina West Wireless
Carrier Access Corporation
Cavium
CBL Bahamas
CCS
Ceclcom Axiata
CeedTec
Celcite
Cell C
Cellcom
CellO (Optiway and Cellvine)
Celtro
CenturyLink
Ceragon
Ceragon
Chalmers University of Technology
Chariton Valley Comms
Charles Industries
Chat Mobility
China Mobile
China Mobile Hong Kong
China Telecom
China Unicom
CHT
Cielo
Ciena
Cisco
City of Charlotte Council
Claro
Clear Mobitel
CNT
Cobham/Axell Wireless
Coherent Logix
Colorado Valley
Comba
Comba Telecom
Commnet Wireless
Communication Components Inc. (CCI)
Contela
ConteXtream
Convergence Technologies
Copper Valley Telecom
Corning/MobileAccess
Cosmote
COTA Murcia4G
Cross Telephone
Crown Castle
CSI
CSL Limited
Custer Telephone
Cyan
Datame
Datang Mobile
DBD
Dedicado
DeltaNode
Deutsche Telekom
Dhiraagu
Dialog Axiata LTE TDD later FDD
Dialogic
DiGi
Digicel
Digicel Fiji
Digitel
Digitel Jamaica
Dish Network
D-Link
DNA
DOCOMO Euro-Labs
DoCoMo Pacific
DragonWave
DTAC – TriNet
Du
E Plus
eAccess
Eastlink
E-Band Communications
ECI Telecom
Econet Wireless
Eden Rock Communications
Edgewater
EE
EION
Elisa
EMT
Emtel
EnergyAustralia Ausgrid
EnGenius
Entel Movil
Entel PCS
Entel Peru
Enterasys
ERA/T-Mobile Poland
Ericsson
ETC
Etex Telephone Co-op
EtherReach
Ethertronics
Ethio Telecom
Ethos
Etisalat
Etisalat Misr
Evolve Broadband
Exalt
ExteNet Systems
Extreme Networks
FarEasTone
FastBack Networks
Fastlink (Regional Telecom)
Femtel
FibroLAN
Firetide
Fitel
Fjarskipti (Vodafone Iceland)
Fortinet
FPT Telecom
Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
Freescale Semiconductor
Fujitsu
Gemtek
Genband
Georgia Magticom
Glo Mobile
Globacom
Global Mobile
Global Wireless Technologies (GWT)
Globe
GoNet Systems
Goodman Networks
Gore
GrenTech
Guineanet
Handlink
Hatteras
Hitachi
HP
Huahuan
Huawei
Hutchison 3
IBW International
ICE
iConnect
IDC Moldova
iDirect
IM2
Imagine Group
Infovista (Mentum)
InnerWireless (Acquired by Black Box)
Institut Mines-Télécom
Intel
InterDigital
Intracom
Intucell Systems (Acquired by Cisco)
Inwi
Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications Board (ISICSB)
ip.access
IPITEK
Islandcom
IT&E Guam
JDSU (Arieso)
Juni
Juniper
Juniper Networks
Kcell
KDDI
Kentrox
Kordia
KPN
KPN Base
KPU (Alaska)
KT
KT Corp Rwanda
KTH - Royal Institute of Technology
Lanka Bell
Lantiq
Lattelecom
Leap Wireless/Cricket
LG U+
LightPoint Communications
Lightsquared
LIME
Linkem
LMT
LSI
LTC
M1
Manx Telecom
Mascom Wireless
Massnet
MAX Telecom
Maxim Integrated
Maxis
MaxyTel
Megafon
Menatelecom
Meru Networks
Mesaplexx
Meteor
Microwave Networks
Mid-Rivers Communications
Milmex
mimoOn
Mindspeed Technologies
Ministry of Industry, Development and Reform Commission - China
Ministry of Science - China
Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning (MSIP) - Korea
MiSpot
Mobile Norway/Tele2
Mobily
Mobinil
Mobistar
Mobitel
Moldcell
Monaco Telecom
Mongolia Telecom
Mosaic Telecom
Motorola Solutions
Movicel
Movilmax
Movilnet
Movistar
MRV Communications
MTA
MTC
MTC Touch
M-Tel
MTN
MTN Uganda
MTNL
MTPCS
MTS
MTS Allstream
MTS Belarus
MTS Ukraine
Myanmar P & T
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Nawras
NBN Co.
Ncell
NEC
Neo-Sky
Neotel
Nepal Telecom
NetGear
Netronome
NewNet
Nexius
NITA
Node-H
NOKIA
Nomadix
Nomor Research
NorthwestCell
Nova
NSN
nTelos
nTelos Wireless
NTT DoCoMo
Nuage Networks (Alcatel-Lucent)
O2 Secure Wireless
Octasic
Oi
Omantel
Omnitel
On Telecomunicacoes
ONE
Ooredoo
Open Mobile
Optimus
Optiway
Optus
Orange Armenia
Orange Austria
Orange Dominicana
Orange France
Orange Liechtenstein
Orange Luxembourg
Orange Mauritius
Orange Moldova
Orange Romania
Orange Slovak Republic
Orange Spain
Orange Switzerland
Orange Uganda
Orckit Corrigent
Osnova Telecom
Overture
P&T
P1 Networks
P4 (Play)
Pandetel
Panhandle Telephone Co-op
PCCW
Peoples Telephone Co-op
Personal
Pioneer Cellular
Plexxi
Polkomtel Plus
Positron-Aktino
Powerwave Technologies
Poznan University of Technology
Proxim
PTK Centertel (Orange)
Public Service Wireless
Public Wireless
PureWave Networks
PVT
Qualcomm
QuCell
Quortus
RAD Data Systems
Radisys
RADWIN
Rakon
RCS & RDS
Redline Communications
REDtone
Reliance
Reverb Networks
RF Window
RFNet
RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)
Rogers Wireless
Rostelecom
Ro-Timak Technology
Ruckus Wireless
RusViet Telecom
RWTH Aachen
S and R Communications
S&T Telephone Cooperative
Safaricom
Sagebrush Cellular (Nemont)
Sagem
Sagemcom
SAI
SAI Technology
Saima Telecom
Samsung
Sasktel
Sazz
Sercom
SerComm
SFR
SGRITA
Shentel
Shyam
Shyam Networks
Si.mobil
SIAE Microelectronics
Siemens
Siklu
Siminn
SingTel
SK Telecom
SK Telesys
Sky Brazil
Smart Communications
Smartone
SMARTS
Smile
Smoltelecom
Softbank
Softbank Mobile
SOLiD Technologies
Spectranet
SpeedConnect
SpiderCloud Wireless
Sprint
Sprint Nextel
Sprocket Wireless
SRT Communications
SSTL
Star Microwave
Starcomms
StarHub
STC
Stoke
Strata Networks
Strix Systems
Sub10 Systems
Sunrise Communications
Surfline Communications
SWIFT Networks
Swisscom
Sycamore
Syringa Wireless
T Mobile
Tango
Tango Networks
Taqua
Tarana Wireless
Tata Elxsi
TDC
TE Connectivity (Tyco Electronics Connectivity)
Tecom
TEKTELIC
Telcel
Telco Systems
Tele2
Tele2 Kazakhstan
Tele2 Sweden
Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)
Telecom Malaysia
Telecom New Zealand
Telefonica Movistar
Telefonica O2
Telefonica O2 Ireland
Telefonica O2 UK
Telefonica Peru
Telefonica Spain
Telekom Srpske
Telenet Belgium
Telenor Denmark
Telenor Hungary
Telenor Montenegro
Telenor Norway
Telenor Sweden
Telesis
TeliaSonera
TeliaSonera Norway
TeliaSonera Sweden
Telkom Mobile (8ta)
Telkomsel Indonesia
Tellabs
Telrad
Telstra
Telus
Texas Energy Network
Texas Instruments
TFL
Thomson
T-Hrvatski Telekom
Thumb Cellular
Tigo
Tikona
TIM Brasil
TMC
TMN (Portugal Telecom)
T-Mobile Czech Republic
T-Mobile Hungary
T-Mobile Macedonia
T-Mobile Netherlands
T-Mobile Puerto Rico
T-Mobile Slovensko
T-Mobile USA
TN Mobile
TOT Thailand
TPG Internet
TP-Link
TRaC Global
Trango Systems
Transmode
Tranzeo
Triatel
Tricom
Tropos
True Move
TSKL
TTK
Tunisiana
Turkcell
U Mobile
UbeeAirWalk
Ubidyne GmBH
Ubiquisys
Ubiquiti Networks
u-blox
UCell
UK Broadband
Ulusnet
Umniah
Une-EPM
United Nations
United Wireless
Unitel
Universitaet Bremen
Universitat Politècnica de València
University of Kaiserslautern
University of Oulu
US Cellular
UTStarcom (Star Solutions)
Vainakh Telecom
VDC (VNPT)
Velatel
Velatel-Aerostrong
Verizon Wireless
Videocon
Videotron
Viettel
Vimpelcom
VIP mobile
VIPNet
Visafone Communications
Viva
Vivacell-MTS
Vivato
Vivo
VMWare
Vodacom
Vodacom Tanzania
Vodafone
Vodafone Australia
Vodafone Czech Republic
Vodafone Egypt
Vodafone Fiji
Vodafone Greece
Vodafone Ireland
Vodafone Italy
Vodafone New Zealand
Vodafone Portugal
Vodafone Qatar
Vodafone Romania
Vodafone Spain
Vodafone UK
Vox
VTel Wireless
Vubiq
Wataniya
Wataniya Telecom
WBS (iBurst)
West Central Wireless
Wi-Ex
Wi-Fi Alliance
Wilson Electronics
Wind
Wind Mobile
Wireless Broadband Alliance
Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)
Woosh
Xilinx
XL Axiata
Xplornet
Yoigo
Yota
YTL Communications Yes
Zain
Zain Jordan
Zain Saudi
Zamtel
Zhone
Ziggo
Zinwave
Zoda Fones
ZTE
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/147316/the-wireless-network-infrastructure-bible-2014-2020-macrocell-ran-small-cells-rrh-das-cloud-ran-carrier-wifi-mobile-core-backhaul.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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