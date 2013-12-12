Reportstack

The Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul market report to its offering
The term “Wireless Network Infrastructure” has conventionally been associated with macrocell Radio Access Network (RAN) and mobile core network infrastructure, which SNS Research estimates to account for nearly $52 Billion in spending by the end of 2014.

However, the scope of the term is expanding as wireless carriers increase their investments in Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure encompassing  WiFi, small cells, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Remote Radio Heads (RRH) and the emerging Cloud RAN concept. Driven by the promise of added capacity and coverage with minimum investment in additional spectrum, HetNet infrastructure is expected to account for nearly $17 Billion in spending by the end of 2014.

While macrocell RAN spending is forecast to decline at a CAGR of 3% over the next 6 years, SNS Research estimates that the overall wireless network infrastructure market encompassing macrocell RAN, HetNet, mobile core and backhaul infrastructure will witness tremendous growth over the coming years. Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the market will account for over $104 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020.

Complimenting this growth would be over $1 Billion worth of annual R&D investments on 5G mobile technology by wireless carriers, vendors and vertical market players alike, in a bid to further enhance the capacity, speed and performance of future mobile networks.

The “Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 – 2020 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul” report presents an in-depth assessment of 9 individual submarkets of the wireless network infrastructure opportunity. Besides analyzing the key market drivers, challenges, operator revenue potential, regional CapEx commitments, expert interviews and vendor strategies, the report also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for the market from 2014 to 2020 at a regional as well as a global scale. Historical figures are also provided for 2010, 2011 and 2013.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from over 400 numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Additional Details

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

- Up-to-date coverage of market dynamics allowing wireless network infrastructure vendors to analyze the opportunities and challenges of selling to wireless carriers in different regional markets

- Analysis of demand and supply of wireless infrastructure and the strategies of the key vendors. Research includes quantitative and qualitative market assessments as well as the forecasts of market trends, technology requirements and deployment strategies

- Market analysis and forecasts for 9 individual submarkets and their subcategories: macrocell Radio Access Network (RAN), mobile core, macrocell backhaul, Remote Radio Heads (RRH), Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), small cell RAN, cloud RAN, small cell backhaul and carrier WiFi

- Exclusive interview transcripts from 2 of the largest wireless network infrastructure vendors; Ericsson and NSN

- Mobile network CapEx commitments per region

- Mobile network subscriptions, traffic projections and service revenue by technology and region

- An assessment of 5G technology, initiatives and R&D commitments

Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts and historical revenue/unit shipment figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

- Submarkets

        Macrocell RAN

        Small Cell RAN

        Remote Radio Heads (RRH)

        Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

        Cloud RAN

        Carrier WiFi

        Mobile Core

        Macrocell Backhaul

        Small Cell Backhaul

The following regional and technology markets are also covered:

- Regional Markets

        Asia Pacific

        Eastern Europe

        Latin & Central America

        Middle East & Africa

        North America

        Western Europe

- Technology Markets

        GSM

        CDMA/CDMA2000/EV-DO

        W-CDMA/HSPA

        LTE FDD

        TD-LTE

        WiMAX

        WiFi

Key Questions Answered

The report answer the following key questions:

- What are the key market drivers and challenges for SDN, NFV and the wider network virtualization ecosystem?

- How is the 2G, 3G & 4G wireless infrastructure market evolving by segment and region? What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

- How will the market shape for small cell infrastructure and other HetNet deployments such as DAS and cloud RAN?

- How will WiFi fit into future mobile network architectures for access and offload?

- Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?

- What strategies should be adopted by wireless carriers and infrastructure vendors to remain a dominant market force?

- Which 2G, 3G & 4G technology constitutes the highest amount of spending and how will this evolve overtime?

- How will LTE deployments proceed, and how long will GSM, HSPA and CDMA technologies co-exist with LTE?

- When will WiMAX infrastructure spending diminish?

- What is the global and regional outlook for each individual sub-market including macrocell RAN, small cells, RRH, DAS, cloud RAN, carrier WiFi, mobile core, macrocell backhaul and small cell backhaul?

- What is the opportunity for the mobile backhaul market, and what new backhaul solutions are evolving?

- Do emerging virtualization technologies such as Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) pose a threat to traditional wireless infrastructure vendors?

- How much will vendors and operators invest in 5G R&D?

- How low is the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of a HetNet deployment in comparison to a homogeneous macrocell only RAN network?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

- Between 2014 and 2020, the 2G, 3G & 4G wireless network infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5%

- Vendors are increasing their focus on profit margins. Many are already cutting staff, embracing operational excellence, evolving their new business models, acquiring niche businesses and expanding their managed services offerings

- New CapEx commitment avenues such as HetNet infrastructure and virtualization will usher industry restructuring. The wireless network infrastructure market will consolidate so as to eliminate one of the current global players by 2020

- As wireless carriers look to offload traffic from their overburdened macrocell infrastructure, HetNet infrastructure will represent a market worth $43 Billion in 2020

- Operators will ramp up on backhaul, aggregation, transport, routing based on IP and Ethernet technologies for offering mobile broadband services

- Developing market growth will be a significant factor during the forecast period, with China and India seeing some of the highest levels of growth, both in terms of shipments and in the size of their installed base. After 2014, developing countries and their requirements will begin to shape future infrastructure technologies and architectures

- Due to the investments in a single RAN technology, future LTE investments will cost much less than early investments of the technology

- Supplemented with a drive towards virtualization, a limited amount of hardware installation will be needed when wireless carriers upgrade to LTE in the future

- From 2016 onwards wireless carriers and vendors will spend at least $1 Billion per annum in R&D spending to drive standardization and commercialization of 5G technology

- Voice over LTE (VoLTE) subscriptions will surpass 700 Million by 2020

Countries Covered:

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Cocos Islands

Colombia

Comoros Islands

Congo

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Côte d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

East Timor

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)

French West Indies

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guinea Republic

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kirghizstan

Kiribati

Korea

Kosovo

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Niue

North Korea

Northern Marianas

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Samoa

Samoa (American)

Sao Tomé & Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent & The Grenadines

Sudan

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Turks & Caicos Islands

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

USA

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Companies Mentioned

“R” (Spain)

21 Vianet Group

2K Telecom

3 Austria

3 Denmark

3 HK

3 Ireland

3 Italia

3 Sweden

365 Media

3Roam

4ipnet

6WIND

A1 Telekom

Aalborg University

Aalto-University

Ablaze

Accedian

Accelleran

Actelis

Actix

Adams NetWorks

ADLINK

ADTRAN

ADVA

Advantech

Aero2

Aerohive

Aeronet

Aircel

Aircell

Aircom International

AirHop Communications

Airspan

Airtel Nigeria

Airvana

AIS/DPC Thailand

Al Madar

Alaska Communications

Albis Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent

Alfa

Algar Telecom (CTBC)

Algerie Telecom

Alpha Networks

Altel

Altera

Alvarion

Andorra Telecom

Andrew/CommScope

Anite

Antares Group

Antel

Anvaya Networks

Aptilo

Aqiva Wireless

Aquafon

Argela

Aricent

Armentel

Aruba

Aruba Networks

Asiaspace

Askey

ASOCS

Astellia

AT&T Mobility

Athena Wireless Communications

Atrica

Avanti

Avea

Aviat Networks

Axerra Networks

Axis Teknologies

Azercell

Azerfon

b-lite

Babilon Mobile

Bakcell

Bakrie Telecom

Batelco

Bayan Telecommunications

BayRICS

Beeline

Beeline Lao

BelAir

BelCel

Belgacom / Proximus

Bell Mobility

BendBroadband

BeST (Life)

BH Telecom

Bharti Airtel

Bhutan Telecom

Big Switch Networks

BigAir

BLiNQ Networks

Bluegrass Cellular

Blueline

BluWan

BMW

Bollore Telecom

Bouygues Telecom

Brazil  Army

Brazil  Sao Paulo Military Police

BridgeWave Communications

Broadcom

Brocade

Browan

BSNL

BT

BTC

BTI Systems

BTI Wireless

BTL

BUCD

Bulgaria  Vivacom

C Spire Wireless

C&S

Cable and Wireless

Cambium Networks

Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL)

Canoga Perkins

Carolina West Wireless

Carrier Access Corporation

Cavium

CBL Bahamas

CCS

Ceclcom Axiata

CeedTec

Celcite

Cell C

Cellcom

CellO (Optiway and Cellvine)

Celtro

CenturyLink

Ceragon

Ceragon

Chalmers University of Technology

Chariton Valley Comms

Charles Industries

Chat Mobility

China Mobile

China Mobile Hong Kong

China Telecom

China Unicom

CHT

Cielo

Ciena

Cisco

City of Charlotte Council

Claro

Clear Mobitel

CNT

Cobham/Axell Wireless

Coherent Logix

Colorado Valley

Comba

Comba Telecom

Commnet Wireless

Communication Components Inc. (CCI)

Contela

ConteXtream

Convergence Technologies

Copper Valley Telecom

Corning/MobileAccess

Cosmote

COTA Murcia4G

Cross Telephone

Crown Castle

CSI

CSL Limited

Custer Telephone

Cyan

Datame

Datang Mobile

DBD

Dedicado

DeltaNode

Deutsche Telekom

Dhiraagu

Dialog Axiata LTE TDD later FDD

Dialogic

DiGi

Digicel

Digicel Fiji

Digitel

Digitel Jamaica

Dish Network

D-Link

DNA

DOCOMO Euro-Labs

DoCoMo Pacific

DragonWave

DTAC – TriNet

Du

E Plus

eAccess

Eastlink

E-Band Communications

ECI Telecom

Econet Wireless

Eden Rock Communications

Edgewater

EE

EION

Elisa

EMT

Emtel

EnergyAustralia Ausgrid

EnGenius

Entel Movil

Entel PCS

Entel Peru

Enterasys

ERA/T-Mobile Poland

Ericsson

ETC

Etex Telephone Co-op

EtherReach

Ethertronics

Ethio Telecom

Ethos

Etisalat

Etisalat Misr

Evolve Broadband

Exalt

ExteNet Systems

Extreme Networks

FarEasTone

FastBack Networks

Fastlink (Regional Telecom)

Femtel

FibroLAN

Firetide

Fitel

Fjarskipti (Vodafone Iceland)

Fortinet

FPT Telecom

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Freescale Semiconductor

Fujitsu

Gemtek

Genband

Georgia  Magticom

Glo Mobile

Globacom

Global Mobile

Global Wireless Technologies (GWT)

Globe

GoNet Systems

Goodman Networks

Gore

GrenTech

Guineanet

Handlink

Hatteras

Hitachi

HP

Huahuan

Huawei

Hutchison 3

IBW International

ICE

iConnect

IDC Moldova

iDirect

IM2

Imagine Group

Infovista (Mentum)

InnerWireless (Acquired by Black Box)

Institut Mines-Télécom

Intel

InterDigital

Intracom

Intucell Systems (Acquired by Cisco)

Inwi

Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications Board (ISICSB)

ip.access

IPITEK

Islandcom

IT&E Guam

JDSU (Arieso)

Juni

Juniper

Juniper Networks

Kcell

KDDI

Kentrox

Kordia

KPN

KPN Base

KPU (Alaska)

KT

KT Corp Rwanda

KTH - Royal Institute of Technology

Lanka Bell

Lantiq

Lattelecom

Leap Wireless/Cricket

LG U+

LightPoint Communications

Lightsquared

LIME

Linkem

LMT

LSI

LTC

M1

Manx Telecom

Mascom Wireless

Massnet

MAX Telecom

Maxim Integrated

Maxis

MaxyTel

Megafon

Menatelecom

Meru Networks

Mesaplexx

Meteor

Microwave Networks

Mid-Rivers Communications

Milmex

mimoOn

Mindspeed Technologies

Ministry of Industry, Development and Reform Commission - China

Ministry of Science - China

Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning (MSIP) - Korea

MiSpot

Mobile Norway/Tele2

Mobily

Mobinil

Mobistar

Mobitel

Moldcell

Monaco Telecom

Mongolia Telecom

Mosaic Telecom

Motorola Solutions

Movicel

Movilmax

Movilnet

Movistar

MRV Communications

MTA

MTC

MTC Touch

M-Tel

MTN

MTN Uganda

MTNL

MTPCS

MTS

MTS Allstream

MTS Belarus

MTS Ukraine

Myanmar P & T

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Nawras

NBN Co.

Ncell

NEC

Neo-Sky

Neotel

Nepal Telecom

NetGear

Netronome

NewNet

Nexius

NITA

Node-H

NOKIA

Nomadix

Nomor Research

NorthwestCell

Nova

NSN

nTelos

nTelos Wireless

NTT DoCoMo

Nuage Networks (Alcatel-Lucent)

O2 Secure Wireless

Octasic

Oi

Omantel

Omnitel

On Telecomunicacoes

ONE

Ooredoo

Open Mobile

Optimus

Optiway

Optus

Orange Armenia

Orange Austria

Orange Dominicana

Orange France

Orange Liechtenstein

Orange Luxembourg

Orange Mauritius

Orange Moldova

Orange Romania

Orange Slovak Republic

Orange Spain

Orange Switzerland

Orange Uganda

Orckit Corrigent

Osnova Telecom

Overture

P&T

P1 Networks

P4 (Play)

Pandetel

Panhandle Telephone Co-op

PCCW

Peoples Telephone Co-op

Personal

Pioneer Cellular

Plexxi

Polkomtel Plus

Positron-Aktino

Powerwave Technologies

Poznan University of Technology

Proxim

PTK Centertel (Orange)

Public Service Wireless

Public Wireless

PureWave Networks

PVT

Qualcomm

QuCell

Quortus

RAD Data Systems

Radisys

RADWIN

Rakon

RCS & RDS

Redline Communications

REDtone

Reliance

Reverb Networks

RF Window

RFNet

RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)

Rogers Wireless

Rostelecom

Ro-Timak Technology

Ruckus Wireless

RusViet Telecom

RWTH Aachen

S and R Communications

S&T Telephone Cooperative

Safaricom

Sagebrush Cellular (Nemont)

Sagem

Sagemcom

SAI

SAI Technology

Saima Telecom

Samsung

Sasktel

Sazz

Sercom

SerComm

SFR

SGRITA

Shentel

Shyam

Shyam Networks

Si.mobil

SIAE Microelectronics

Siemens

Siklu

Siminn

SingTel

SK Telecom

SK Telesys

Sky Brazil

Smart Communications

Smartone

SMARTS

Smile

Smoltelecom

Softbank

Softbank Mobile

SOLiD Technologies

Spectranet

SpeedConnect

SpiderCloud Wireless

Sprint

Sprint Nextel

Sprocket Wireless

SRT Communications

SSTL

Star Microwave

Starcomms

StarHub

STC

Stoke

Strata Networks

Strix Systems

Sub10 Systems

Sunrise Communications

Surfline Communications

SWIFT Networks

Swisscom

Sycamore

Syringa Wireless

T Mobile

Tango

Tango Networks

Taqua

Tarana Wireless

Tata Elxsi

TDC

TE Connectivity (Tyco Electronics Connectivity)

Tecom

TEKTELIC

Telcel

Telco Systems

Tele2

Tele2 Kazakhstan

Tele2 Sweden

Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)

Telecom Malaysia

Telecom New Zealand

Telefonica Movistar

Telefonica O2

Telefonica O2 Ireland

Telefonica O2 UK

Telefonica Peru

Telefonica Spain

Telekom Srpske

Telenet Belgium

Telenor Denmark

Telenor Hungary

Telenor Montenegro

Telenor Norway

Telenor Sweden

Telesis

TeliaSonera

TeliaSonera Norway

TeliaSonera Sweden

Telkom Mobile (8ta)

Telkomsel Indonesia

Tellabs

Telrad

Telstra

Telus

Texas Energy Network

Texas Instruments

TFL

Thomson

T-Hrvatski Telekom

Thumb Cellular

Tigo

Tikona

TIM Brasil

TMC

TMN (Portugal Telecom)

T-Mobile Czech Republic

T-Mobile Hungary

T-Mobile Macedonia

T-Mobile Netherlands

T-Mobile Puerto Rico

T-Mobile Slovensko

T-Mobile USA

TN Mobile

TOT Thailand

TPG Internet

TP-Link

TRaC Global

Trango Systems

Transmode

Tranzeo

Triatel

Tricom

Tropos

True Move

TSKL

TTK

Tunisiana

Turkcell

U Mobile

UbeeAirWalk

Ubidyne GmBH

Ubiquisys

Ubiquiti Networks

u-blox

UCell

UK Broadband

Ulusnet

Umniah

Une-EPM

United Nations

United Wireless

Unitel

Universitaet Bremen

Universitat Politècnica de València

University of Kaiserslautern

University of Oulu

US Cellular

UTStarcom (Star Solutions)

Vainakh Telecom

VDC (VNPT)

Velatel

Velatel-Aerostrong

Verizon Wireless

Videocon

Videotron

Viettel

Vimpelcom

VIP mobile

VIPNet

Visafone Communications

Viva

Vivacell-MTS

Vivato

Vivo

VMWare

Vodacom

Vodacom Tanzania

Vodafone

Vodafone Australia

Vodafone Czech Republic

Vodafone Egypt

Vodafone Fiji

Vodafone Greece

Vodafone Ireland

Vodafone Italy

Vodafone New Zealand

Vodafone Portugal

Vodafone Qatar

Vodafone Romania

Vodafone Spain

Vodafone UK

Vox

VTel Wireless

Vubiq

Wataniya

Wataniya Telecom

WBS (iBurst)

West Central Wireless

Wi-Ex

Wi-Fi Alliance

Wilson Electronics

Wind

Wind Mobile

Wireless Broadband Alliance

Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)

Woosh

Xilinx

XL Axiata

Xplornet

Yoigo

Yota

YTL Communications Yes

Zain

Zain Jordan

Zain Saudi

Zamtel

Zhone

Ziggo

Zinwave

Zoda Fones

ZTE

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/147316/the-wireless-network-infrastructure-bible-2014-2020-macrocell-ran-small-cells-rrh-das-cloud-ran-carrier-wifi-mobile-core-backhaul.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###

Source: Reportstack
Posted Thursday, December 12, 2013 at 1:36 PM CST - Permalink

 