Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul market report to its offering

The term “Wireless Network Infrastructure” has conventionally been associated with macrocell Radio Access Network (RAN) and mobile core network infrastructure, which SNS Research estimates to account for nearly $52 Billion in spending by the end of 2014.



However, the scope of the term is expanding as wireless carriers increase their investments in Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure encompassing WiFi, small cells, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Remote Radio Heads (RRH) and the emerging Cloud RAN concept. Driven by the promise of added capacity and coverage with minimum investment in additional spectrum, HetNet infrastructure is expected to account for nearly $17 Billion in spending by the end of 2014.



While macrocell RAN spending is forecast to decline at a CAGR of 3% over the next 6 years, SNS Research estimates that the overall wireless network infrastructure market encompassing macrocell RAN, HetNet, mobile core and backhaul infrastructure will witness tremendous growth over the coming years. Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the market will account for over $104 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020.



Complimenting this growth would be over $1 Billion worth of annual R&D investments on 5G mobile technology by wireless carriers, vendors and vertical market players alike, in a bid to further enhance the capacity, speed and performance of future mobile networks.



The “Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 – 2020 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul” report presents an in-depth assessment of 9 individual submarkets of the wireless network infrastructure opportunity. Besides analyzing the key market drivers, challenges, operator revenue potential, regional CapEx commitments, expert interviews and vendor strategies, the report also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for the market from 2014 to 2020 at a regional as well as a global scale. Historical figures are also provided for 2010, 2011 and 2013.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from over 400 numeric forecasts presented in the report.



Additional Details



Topics Covered



The report covers the following topics:



- Up-to-date coverage of market dynamics allowing wireless network infrastructure vendors to analyze the opportunities and challenges of selling to wireless carriers in different regional markets



- Analysis of demand and supply of wireless infrastructure and the strategies of the key vendors. Research includes quantitative and qualitative market assessments as well as the forecasts of market trends, technology requirements and deployment strategies



- Market analysis and forecasts for 9 individual submarkets and their subcategories: macrocell Radio Access Network (RAN), mobile core, macrocell backhaul, Remote Radio Heads (RRH), Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), small cell RAN, cloud RAN, small cell backhaul and carrier WiFi



- Exclusive interview transcripts from 2 of the largest wireless network infrastructure vendors; Ericsson and NSN



- Mobile network CapEx commitments per region



- Mobile network subscriptions, traffic projections and service revenue by technology and region



- An assessment of 5G technology, initiatives and R&D commitments



Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation



Market forecasts and historical revenue/unit shipment figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:



- Submarkets



Macrocell RAN



Small Cell RAN



Remote Radio Heads (RRH)



Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)



Cloud RAN



Carrier WiFi



Mobile Core



Macrocell Backhaul



Small Cell Backhaul



The following regional and technology markets are also covered:



- Regional Markets



Asia Pacific



Eastern Europe



Latin & Central America



Middle East & Africa



North America



Western Europe



- Technology Markets



GSM



CDMA/CDMA2000/EV-DO



W-CDMA/HSPA



LTE FDD



TD-LTE



WiMAX



WiFi



Key Questions Answered



The report answer the following key questions:



- What are the key market drivers and challenges for SDN, NFV and the wider network virtualization ecosystem?



- How is the 2G, 3G & 4G wireless infrastructure market evolving by segment and region? What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?



- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?



- How will the market shape for small cell infrastructure and other HetNet deployments such as DAS and cloud RAN?



- How will WiFi fit into future mobile network architectures for access and offload?



- Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?



- What strategies should be adopted by wireless carriers and infrastructure vendors to remain a dominant market force?



- Which 2G, 3G & 4G technology constitutes the highest amount of spending and how will this evolve overtime?



- How will LTE deployments proceed, and how long will GSM, HSPA and CDMA technologies co-exist with LTE?



- When will WiMAX infrastructure spending diminish?



- What is the global and regional outlook for each individual sub-market including macrocell RAN, small cells, RRH, DAS, cloud RAN, carrier WiFi, mobile core, macrocell backhaul and small cell backhaul?



- What is the opportunity for the mobile backhaul market, and what new backhaul solutions are evolving?



- Do emerging virtualization technologies such as Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) pose a threat to traditional wireless infrastructure vendors?



- How much will vendors and operators invest in 5G R&D?



- How low is the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of a HetNet deployment in comparison to a homogeneous macrocell only RAN network?



Key Findings



The report has the following key findings:



- Between 2014 and 2020, the 2G, 3G & 4G wireless network infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5%



- Vendors are increasing their focus on profit margins. Many are already cutting staff, embracing operational excellence, evolving their new business models, acquiring niche businesses and expanding their managed services offerings



- New CapEx commitment avenues such as HetNet infrastructure and virtualization will usher industry restructuring. The wireless network infrastructure market will consolidate so as to eliminate one of the current global players by 2020



- As wireless carriers look to offload traffic from their overburdened macrocell infrastructure, HetNet infrastructure will represent a market worth $43 Billion in 2020



- Operators will ramp up on backhaul, aggregation, transport, routing based on IP and Ethernet technologies for offering mobile broadband services



- Developing market growth will be a significant factor during the forecast period, with China and India seeing some of the highest levels of growth, both in terms of shipments and in the size of their installed base. After 2014, developing countries and their requirements will begin to shape future infrastructure technologies and architectures



- Due to the investments in a single RAN technology, future LTE investments will cost much less than early investments of the technology



- Supplemented with a drive towards virtualization, a limited amount of hardware installation will be needed when wireless carriers upgrade to LTE in the future



- From 2016 onwards wireless carriers and vendors will spend at least $1 Billion per annum in R&D spending to drive standardization and commercialization of 5G technology



- Voice over LTE (VoLTE) subscriptions will surpass 700 Million by 2020



Countries Covered:



Afghanistan



Albania



Algeria



Andorra



Angola



Anguilla



Antigua & Barbuda



Argentina



Armenia



Aruba



Australia



Austria



Azerbaijan



Bahamas



Bahrain



Bangladesh



Barbados



Belarus



Belgium



Belize



Benin



Bermuda



Bhutan



Bolivia



Bosnia Herzegovina



Botswana



Brazil



British Virgin Islands



Brunei



Bulgaria



Burkina Faso



Burundi



Cambodia



Cameroon



Canada



Cape Verde



Cayman Islands



Central African Republic



Chad



Chile



China



Cocos Islands



Colombia



Comoros Islands



Congo



Cook Islands



Costa Rica



Côte d'Ivoire



Croatia



Cuba



Cyprus



Czech Republic



Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)



Denmark



Djibouti



Dominica



Dominican Republic



East Timor



Ecuador



Egypt



El Salvador



Equatorial Guinea



Eritrea



Estonia



Ethiopia



Faroe Islands



Federated States of Micronesia



Fiji



Finland



France



French Guiana



French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)



French West Indies



Gabon



Gambia



Georgia



Germany



Ghana



Gibraltar



Greece



Greenland



Grenada



Guam



Guatemala



Guernsey



Guinea Republic



Guinea-Bissau



Guyana



Haiti



Honduras



Hong Kong



Hungary



Iceland



India



Indonesia



Iran



Iraq



Ireland



Isle of Man



Israel



Italy



Jamaica



Japan



Jersey



Jordan



Kazakhstan



Kenya



Kirghizstan



Kiribati



Korea



Kosovo



Kuwait



Laos



Latvia



Lebanon



Lesotho



Liberia



Libya



Liechtenstein



Lithuania



Luxembourg



Macau



Macedonia



Madagascar



Malawi



Malaysia



Maldives



Mali



Malta



Marshall Islands



Mauritania



Mauritius



Mayotte



Mexico



Moldova



Monaco



Mongolia



Montenegro



Montserrat



Morocco



Mozambique



Myanmar



Namibia



Nepal



Netherlands



Netherlands Antilles



New Caledonia



New Zealand



Nicaragua



Niger



Nigeria



Niue



North Korea



Northern Marianas



Norway



Oman



Pakistan



Palau



Palestine



Panama



Papua New Guinea



Paraguay



Peru



Philippines



Poland



Portugal



Puerto Rico



Qatar



Réunion



Romania



Russia



Rwanda



Samoa



Samoa (American)



Sao Tomé & Principe



Saudi Arabia



Senegal



Serbia



Seychelles



Sierra Leone



Singapore



Slovak Republic



Slovenia



Solomon Islands



Somalia



South Africa



Spain



Sri Lanka



St Kitts & Nevis



St Lucia



St Vincent & The Grenadines



Sudan



Suriname



Swaziland



Sweden



Switzerland



Syria



Tajikistan



Taiwan



Tanzania



Thailand



Togo



Tonga



Trinidad & Tobago



Tunisia



Turkey



Turkmenistan



Turks & Caicos Islands



UAE



Uganda



UK



Ukraine



Uruguay



US Virgin Islands



USA



Uzbekistan



Vanuatu



Venezuela



Vietnam



Yemen



Zambia



Zimbabwe



Companies Mentioned



“R” (Spain)



21 Vianet Group



2K Telecom



3 Austria



3 Denmark



3 HK



3 Ireland



3 Italia



3 Sweden



365 Media



3Roam



4ipnet



6WIND



A1 Telekom



Aalborg University



Aalto-University



Ablaze



Accedian



Accelleran



Actelis



Actix



Adams NetWorks



ADLINK



ADTRAN



ADVA



Advantech



Aero2



Aerohive



Aeronet



Aircel



Aircell



Aircom International



AirHop Communications



Airspan



Airtel Nigeria



Airvana



AIS/DPC Thailand



Al Madar



Alaska Communications



Albis Technologies



Alcatel-Lucent



Alfa



Algar Telecom (CTBC)



Algerie Telecom



Alpha Networks



Altel



Altera



Alvarion



Andorra Telecom



Andrew/CommScope



Anite



Antares Group



Antel



Anvaya Networks



Aptilo



Aqiva Wireless



Aquafon



Argela



Aricent



Armentel



Aruba



Aruba Networks



Asiaspace



Askey



ASOCS



Astellia



AT&T Mobility



Athena Wireless Communications



Atrica



Avanti



Avea



Aviat Networks



Axerra Networks



Axis Teknologies



Azercell



Azerfon



b-lite



Babilon Mobile



Bakcell



Bakrie Telecom



Batelco



Bayan Telecommunications



BayRICS



Beeline



Beeline Lao



BelAir



BelCel



Belgacom / Proximus



Bell Mobility



BendBroadband



BeST (Life)



BH Telecom



Bharti Airtel



Bhutan Telecom



Big Switch Networks



BigAir



BLiNQ Networks



Bluegrass Cellular



Blueline



BluWan



BMW



Bollore Telecom



Bouygues Telecom



Brazil Army



Brazil Sao Paulo Military Police



BridgeWave Communications



Broadcom



Brocade



Browan



BSNL



BT



BTC



BTI Systems



BTI Wireless



BTL



BUCD



Bulgaria Vivacom



C Spire Wireless



C&S



Cable and Wireless



Cambium Networks



Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL)



Canoga Perkins



Carolina West Wireless



Carrier Access Corporation



Cavium



CBL Bahamas



CCS



Ceclcom Axiata



CeedTec



Celcite



Cell C



Cellcom



CellO (Optiway and Cellvine)



Celtro



CenturyLink



Ceragon



Ceragon



Chalmers University of Technology



Chariton Valley Comms



Charles Industries



Chat Mobility



China Mobile



China Mobile Hong Kong



China Telecom



China Unicom



CHT



Cielo



Ciena



Cisco



City of Charlotte Council



Claro



Clear Mobitel



CNT



Cobham/Axell Wireless



Coherent Logix



Colorado Valley



Comba



Comba Telecom



Commnet Wireless



Communication Components Inc. (CCI)



Contela



ConteXtream



Convergence Technologies



Copper Valley Telecom



Corning/MobileAccess



Cosmote



COTA Murcia4G



Cross Telephone



Crown Castle



CSI



CSL Limited



Custer Telephone



Cyan



Datame



Datang Mobile



DBD



Dedicado



DeltaNode



Deutsche Telekom



Dhiraagu



Dialog Axiata LTE TDD later FDD



Dialogic



DiGi



Digicel



Digicel Fiji



Digitel



Digitel Jamaica



Dish Network



D-Link



DNA



DOCOMO Euro-Labs



DoCoMo Pacific



DragonWave



DTAC – TriNet



Du



E Plus



eAccess



Eastlink



E-Band Communications



ECI Telecom



Econet Wireless



Eden Rock Communications



Edgewater



EE



EION



Elisa



EMT



Emtel



EnergyAustralia Ausgrid



EnGenius



Entel Movil



Entel PCS



Entel Peru



Enterasys



ERA/T-Mobile Poland



Ericsson



ETC



Etex Telephone Co-op



EtherReach



Ethertronics



Ethio Telecom



Ethos



Etisalat



Etisalat Misr



Evolve Broadband



Exalt



ExteNet Systems



Extreme Networks



FarEasTone



FastBack Networks



Fastlink (Regional Telecom)



Femtel



FibroLAN



Firetide



Fitel



Fjarskipti (Vodafone Iceland)



Fortinet



FPT Telecom



Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft



Freescale Semiconductor



Fujitsu



Gemtek



Genband



Georgia Magticom



Glo Mobile



Globacom



Global Mobile



Global Wireless Technologies (GWT)



Globe



GoNet Systems



Goodman Networks



Gore



GrenTech



Guineanet



Handlink



Hatteras



Hitachi



HP



Huahuan



Huawei



Hutchison 3



IBW International



ICE



iConnect



IDC Moldova



iDirect



IM2



Imagine Group



Infovista (Mentum)



InnerWireless (Acquired by Black Box)



Institut Mines-Télécom



Intel



InterDigital



Intracom



Intucell Systems (Acquired by Cisco)



Inwi



Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications Board (ISICSB)



ip.access



IPITEK



Islandcom



IT&E Guam



JDSU (Arieso)



Juni



Juniper



Juniper Networks



Kcell



KDDI



Kentrox



Kordia



KPN



KPN Base



KPU (Alaska)



KT



KT Corp Rwanda



KTH - Royal Institute of Technology



Lanka Bell



Lantiq



Lattelecom



Leap Wireless/Cricket



LG U+



LightPoint Communications



Lightsquared



LIME



Linkem



LMT



LSI



LTC



M1



Manx Telecom



Mascom Wireless



Massnet



MAX Telecom



Maxim Integrated



Maxis



MaxyTel



Megafon



Menatelecom



Meru Networks



Mesaplexx



Meteor



Microwave Networks



Mid-Rivers Communications



Milmex



mimoOn



Mindspeed Technologies



Ministry of Industry, Development and Reform Commission - China



Ministry of Science - China



Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning (MSIP) - Korea



MiSpot



Mobile Norway/Tele2



Mobily



Mobinil



Mobistar



Mobitel



Moldcell



Monaco Telecom



Mongolia Telecom



Mosaic Telecom



Motorola Solutions



Movicel



Movilmax



Movilnet



Movistar



MRV Communications



MTA



MTC



MTC Touch



M-Tel



MTN



MTN Uganda



MTNL



MTPCS



MTS



MTS Allstream



MTS Belarus



MTS Ukraine



Myanmar P & T



National and Kapodistrian University of Athens



Nawras



NBN Co.



Ncell



NEC



Neo-Sky



Neotel



Nepal Telecom



NetGear



Netronome



NewNet



Nexius



NITA



Node-H



NOKIA



Nomadix



Nomor Research



NorthwestCell



Nova



NSN



nTelos



nTelos Wireless



NTT DoCoMo



Nuage Networks (Alcatel-Lucent)



O2 Secure Wireless



Octasic



Oi



Omantel



Omnitel



On Telecomunicacoes



ONE



Ooredoo



Open Mobile



Optimus



Optiway



Optus



Orange Armenia



Orange Austria



Orange Dominicana



Orange France



Orange Liechtenstein



Orange Luxembourg



Orange Mauritius



Orange Moldova



Orange Romania



Orange Slovak Republic



Orange Spain



Orange Switzerland



Orange Uganda



Orckit Corrigent



Osnova Telecom



Overture



P&T



P1 Networks



P4 (Play)



Pandetel



Panhandle Telephone Co-op



PCCW



Peoples Telephone Co-op



Personal



Pioneer Cellular



Plexxi



Polkomtel Plus



Positron-Aktino



Powerwave Technologies



Poznan University of Technology



Proxim



PTK Centertel (Orange)



Public Service Wireless



Public Wireless



PureWave Networks



PVT



Qualcomm



QuCell



Quortus



RAD Data Systems



Radisys



RADWIN



Rakon



RCS & RDS



Redline Communications



REDtone



Reliance



Reverb Networks



RF Window



RFNet



RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)



Rogers Wireless



Rostelecom



Ro-Timak Technology



Ruckus Wireless



RusViet Telecom



RWTH Aachen



S and R Communications



S&T Telephone Cooperative



Safaricom



Sagebrush Cellular (Nemont)



Sagem



Sagemcom



SAI



SAI Technology



Saima Telecom



Samsung



Sasktel



Sazz



Sercom



SerComm



SFR



SGRITA



Shentel



Shyam



Shyam Networks



Si.mobil



SIAE Microelectronics



Siemens



Siklu



Siminn



SingTel



SK Telecom



SK Telesys



Sky Brazil



Smart Communications



Smartone



SMARTS



Smile



Smoltelecom



Softbank



Softbank Mobile



SOLiD Technologies



Spectranet



SpeedConnect



SpiderCloud Wireless



Sprint



Sprint Nextel



Sprocket Wireless



SRT Communications



SSTL



Star Microwave



Starcomms



StarHub



STC



Stoke



Strata Networks



Strix Systems



Sub10 Systems



Sunrise Communications



Surfline Communications



SWIFT Networks



Swisscom



Sycamore



Syringa Wireless



T Mobile



Tango



Tango Networks



Taqua



Tarana Wireless



Tata Elxsi



TDC



TE Connectivity (Tyco Electronics Connectivity)



Tecom



TEKTELIC



Telcel



Telco Systems



Tele2



Tele2 Kazakhstan



Tele2 Sweden



Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)



Telecom Malaysia



Telecom New Zealand



Telefonica Movistar



Telefonica O2



Telefonica O2 Ireland



Telefonica O2 UK



Telefonica Peru



Telefonica Spain



Telekom Srpske



Telenet Belgium



Telenor Denmark



Telenor Hungary



Telenor Montenegro



Telenor Norway



Telenor Sweden



Telesis



TeliaSonera



TeliaSonera Norway



TeliaSonera Sweden



Telkom Mobile (8ta)



Telkomsel Indonesia



Tellabs



Telrad



Telstra



Telus



Texas Energy Network



Texas Instruments



TFL



Thomson



T-Hrvatski Telekom



Thumb Cellular



Tigo



Tikona



TIM Brasil



TMC



TMN (Portugal Telecom)



T-Mobile Czech Republic



T-Mobile Hungary



T-Mobile Macedonia



T-Mobile Netherlands



T-Mobile Puerto Rico



T-Mobile Slovensko



T-Mobile USA



TN Mobile



TOT Thailand



TPG Internet



TP-Link



TRaC Global



Trango Systems



Transmode



Tranzeo



Triatel



Tricom



Tropos



True Move



TSKL



TTK



Tunisiana



Turkcell



U Mobile



UbeeAirWalk



Ubidyne GmBH



Ubiquisys



Ubiquiti Networks



u-blox



UCell



UK Broadband



Ulusnet



Umniah



Une-EPM



United Nations



United Wireless



Unitel



Universitaet Bremen



Universitat Politècnica de València



University of Kaiserslautern



University of Oulu



US Cellular



UTStarcom (Star Solutions)



Vainakh Telecom



VDC (VNPT)



Velatel



Velatel-Aerostrong



Verizon Wireless



Videocon



Videotron



Viettel



Vimpelcom



VIP mobile



VIPNet



Visafone Communications



Viva



Vivacell-MTS



Vivato



Vivo



VMWare



Vodacom



Vodacom Tanzania



Vodafone



Vodafone Australia



Vodafone Czech Republic



Vodafone Egypt



Vodafone Fiji



Vodafone Greece



Vodafone Ireland



Vodafone Italy



Vodafone New Zealand



Vodafone Portugal



Vodafone Qatar



Vodafone Romania



Vodafone Spain



Vodafone UK



Vox



VTel Wireless



Vubiq



Wataniya



Wataniya Telecom



WBS (iBurst)



West Central Wireless



Wi-Ex



Wi-Fi Alliance



Wilson Electronics



Wind



Wind Mobile



Wireless Broadband Alliance



Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)



Woosh



Xilinx



XL Axiata



Xplornet



Yoigo



Yota



YTL Communications Yes



Zain



Zain Jordan



Zain Saudi



Zamtel



Zhone



Ziggo



Zinwave



Zoda Fones



ZTE



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147316/the-wireless-network-infrastructure-bible-2014-2020-macrocell-ran-small-cells-rrh-das-cloud-ran-carrier-wifi-mobile-core-backhaul.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###