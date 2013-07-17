The Wolverine 2013 Is Coming on July 26th in the United States

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The Wolverine 2013, is coming on the 26th of July, which is intended to be the sixth installment of the X-Men series. The Wolverine/Logan, who is acted by Hugh Jackman, will have a deadly fight in Japan with the samurai. He will also struggle against his inner immortality, and the plot will be much fiercer than before.



The Wolverine 2013 is about to come on the 26th of July in the United States, all the fans will be excited again for the return of this anti-hero. The wolverine is one of the heroes in the X-men series but now the Marvel Comics sets up the unique stories for only for this unique hero. Sometime after the X-men: Last Stand, Logan travels to Japan, in where he has to fight with the deadly samurai with his adamantium claws. The evil inside Logan also makes him struggled, so he wants to find a solution in Japan, and a life-or-death battle is unavoidable between he and his inner demons.



Many fans like Wolverine for all kinds of reasons. According to the fans of Wolverine, he is an ultimate anti-hero, he is fearless and he has his own ways to tell right from wrong. Maybe those are some major reasons why fans like wolverine and look forward to this movie. It has been 13 years since Hugh Jackman first acted as the Wolverine in 2000, this character brings Hugh Jackman a great success. Now when people talk about Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine is always mentioned. He is also the producer of The Wolverine 2013, so he expects a good box office of this movie.



Though The Wolverine has a lot of fans, it still has many summer hits to follow up, such as Iron Man 3, Man of Steel and World War Z. The Wolverine 2013 will be displayed in 3D, and watchers will have a fantastic sense of hearing and watching. The Wolverine 2013 is scheduled to be released on the 24th of July in various international markets, 25th of July in Australia and 26th in the United States. Fans are also able to download the trailers of The Wolverine from YouTube and transfer them to your iPad for general knowledge of this movie.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.