The Wonders of Coconut Oil: Is Oil Pulling the Next Big Thing in Dental Health Care?

McAllen, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Known as the wonder fruit, coconut has once again proven its magic as its oil was hailed as a “miracle dental breakthrough’ in the field of dental healthcare.



Tracing history, natural health practitioners have been recommending the use of coconut for oral health. And just recently, the Athlone Institute of Technology confirmed the use of coconut oil as an effective combat against Candida Albicans, a yeast causing deadly infections in the mouth as a result of excessive intake of processed sugars and foods.



Researchers found out that coconut oil intake can miraculously cure Candida infection which is typically being treated using anti-fungal medications and esophagus x-ray. This lead to the discovery of coconut oil as an effective alternative to chemical dental products containing added fluoride and varied sulfate chemicals.



It can be remembered that some 3,000 to 5,000 years ago, oil pulling or the daily gargling of oil around the mouth became a habit of people from the ancient times as their means of oral hygiene. However, while modern day advocates are already recognizing the potential of coconut oil as the next big thing in oral health, still, Associate Professor of dental hygiene at Loma Linda University in Southern California Michelle Hurlbutt, RDH, MSDH recommends the use of oil pulling merely as a supplementary part of dental regimen. But the recommended mouth care routine such as tooth brushing, dental flossing, and regular dental consultation must always be done adjunctively. Hurlbutt’s unpublished research shows the effectiveness of coconut oil as evident in the tests she conducted in her pilot study. She said that further and larger-scale studies must be done first before she can finally recommend oil pulling as an independent mouth care routine.



Dentists in McAllen, Texas shared their views about the increasingly popular home care health therapy – oil pulling. The lauric acid content of coconut oil makes it ideal as a mouthwash due to its ability to inhibit Strep mutans which are the main bacteria causing tooth decay. As compared to other types of oil like sesame oil and sunflower oil, coconut oil is proven to be more effective because of its 50% lauric acid content.



How is oil pulling done? Coconut oil is being swished gently into the mouth. Some do it for five to 10 minutes every morning, while some do it for 20 to 30 minutes. Coconut oil must not be swallowed while swishing. Once oil pulling has been done, the oil must be spat into the trash and not in the sink or toilet so the oil won’t build up and clog the pipes.



Oil pulling is yet to be legitimized through further research. While dentists still do not recommend this “wonder” practice as the sole oral health care, it would never hurt to try including it in one’s daily oral care regimen as studies have proved its effectiveness to kill bacteria.



About Xpress Dental Clinic

Xpress Dental Clinic, situated in McAllen, Texas, offers the most advanced dental practices in the Rio Grande Valley to give customers comfortable, relaxing dental experience. All pieces of equipment are meticulously scrutinized to deliver the best possible care. The dental clinic uses electric handpieces and offer Bluetooth wireless headphones to eliminate the "old fashion" dentist office noise and have advanced, in-office "mini" manufacturing technology that creates superior quality dental crowns, onlays and overlays in less than a day.



Xpress Dental Clinics has the best dentists in McAllen Texas offering dental services which include emergency, family, periodontal, restorative, and pediatric dentistry.