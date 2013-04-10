The Wonders of PDFMerge Is Not Limited to Combining but Also Splitting

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- So there are times that PDF Files are created separately and putting all information in one file for convenience proves to be very difficult especially the time that editing the files would take. For those sorts of situations, a small but powerful tool can be used like PDFMerge.



This program, coming only at 1.06 MB, can merge PDF Files as one or even split PDF files to several files. It is not hard and it shaves off time and also workload. The interface of the program is rather simple and doesn’t give much space for confusion.



Options are limited in order to make it user-friendly but there is an advanced settings options to those who know exactly what they are doing.PDF Merge is a freeware that is available without charging a single cent.



The program is very easy to use and is very efficient when it comes to its capacity to merge and split several number of PDF files. It can extract, rotate, mix, compose, and re-order PDF files depending on the user’s preference.



Developers are continuing to update the program and it is currently on its 1.19 version. There are no known issues or bugs in this version and should work smoothly as expected.



About PDFMerge

PDFMerge is a freeware that can efficiently merge and split PDF at a very easy and convenient way that is fast. It can help with several projects regarding PDF files and should be a friend to university students who deal with large numbers of digital papers in PDF forms quarterly. PDFMerge can be installed in Windows 98 to Windows 8 Operating Systems with ease and can be downloaded for free on the website online.



