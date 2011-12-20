The Working World Training Centre Is Open for Computer Training Courses

Brantford, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- Computers can have a mind of their own; no one knows that better than your own IT Support Staff. And for end users, they may find themselves at a complete loss when opening a software application. That is where the Working World Training Centre can help -- for those Information Technology professionals that may need a refresher on some applications or for end users that want to increase their knowledge.



For computer applications, the classes run for 1 to 2 days. From beginner classes to intermediate and advanced, there is a class in such popular applications as Access, Adobe X Pro, Crystal Reports, Excel, and many more. The technical courses cover such topics as, CompTIA, SQL, Exchange 2010 and more, and run from 4 to 5 days.



Prior to enrolling in a course, individuals can learn what is contained in the course by checking the IT and Computer Training Schedule and then clicking on the course name. A course summary details the objectives, prerequisites, lessons and assignments, that will be covered.



According to Josie Kocsis, Co-owner and President of Working World, "computer users no longer have to be intimidated by a lack of knowledge of certain IT and Computer Applications. Working World is all about providing computer services to Small- to Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs) and that includes providing superior and user-friendly courses to help run a business effectively."



About Working World

Working World can take care of all of your business needs, using technology solutions to reduce your costs, increase your revenues and mitigate your business risks. Some examples of these solutions are back up and disaster recovery, business continuity planning, efficiency-boosting mobility solutions and high availability solutions. Give Working World a call at (800) 463-3074, and they will be happy to schedule an appointment with you to discuss your particular business needs.