The World Floating Production Market Forecast 2012-2016

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- The Market - Brazilian Activity Driving Growth.



The new edition of Douglas-Westwood’s World Floating Production Report forecasts capital expenditure over the next five years will total $68 billion.



Douglas-Westwood estimates that Latin America will account for half of all FPS expenditure over theperiod. Much of this activity will take place off Brazil where Petrobras and OGX plan to install a large number of locally sourced units. Many of Petrobras’ units will be installed in the deepwater Santos basin where the company is using multi-FPS developments as a way of exploiting its pre-salt reserves.



Modelling & Forecast Generation



The report uses a specifically developed market model and proprietary data to generate forecasts of floating production system numbers in each region of the world. Expenditure is allocated both to year of order and year of installation. In addition, it provides unit and expenditure forecasts for the various floating production systems available on the market today – including Floating Production Storage & Offloading vessels (FPSOs), Floating Production Semi-Submersibles (FPSS), Tension Leg Platforms (TLPs) and Spars.



In-depth Analysis



NEW to Douglas-Westwood’s Floating Production Market Report is analysis of Capex, broken down by various components including hull, topside modules and mooring systems. This gives purchasers a focus on the future market for specific equipment.



The report presents analysis based on unique and proprietary data:



Comprehensive region-by-region analysis

Historic and forecast activity from 2007 to 2016

Segmentation by region & FPS type

Order year analysis

Deepwater focus.

The FPS Supply Chain



The report contains detailed analysis of the FPS supply chain. It examines the small independent companies that provide specialist components and services, through to the multi-national companies that offer large-scale facilities.



Leasing & Financing



This section discusses the issues and future outlook for financing of the sector; an analysis of major leasing contractors and their assets and a review of prospective vessel redeployments.



Why purchase the World Floating Production Market Forecast?



NEW unique Capex breakdown by equipment component

A concise, region-by-region format allows for targeted comparison of major markets

Detailed analysis of FPS supply chain and construction process

Analysis based on DW’s in-house Oil & Gas database which details over 900 FPS projects

All data is presented clearly and accessibly.

The World Floating Production Market Forecast 2012-2016 is geared to senior executive needs in business planning and decision making and assumes no previous reader knowledge of the subject area."



